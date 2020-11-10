Shaine Casas, Sarah Thompson Named SEC Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: SEC Sports

Men’s Swimmer of the Week: Shaine Casas, Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas, a junior from McAllen, Texas, recorded three NCAA B-cut times in the Aggies’ win over TCU. Casas recorded the fastest time in the nation to win the 200 fly (1:39.23), setting the school and pool records in the event. His 50 free leg of 19.47, the second fastest time in the nation, helped his team win the 200 medley relay (1:20.24). Casas swam exhibition in the 500 free, posting a time of 4:19.97, the sixth fastest time in the nation this season.

Men’s Diver of the Week: Juan Celaya-Hernandez, LSU

LSU’s Juan Celaya-Hernandez, a senior from San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico, notched two victories in his season debut against No. 15 Alabama. Celaya-Hernandez won the three-meter with a final score of 454.35 and the one-meter with a top score of 383.70.

Men’s Freshman of the Week: Luca Urlando, Georgia

Georgia’s Luca Urlando, a freshman from Sacramento, Calif., earned his third consecutive win in the 200 fly with an NCAA B-cut time of 1:45.05 in the Bulldogs’ win over No. 22 Auburn. In the 100 butterfly, Urlando finished second behind teammate Camden Murphy with an NCAA B-cut time of 47.09. In his final event of the day, he swam in the 200 IM under exhibition status, notching the second-fastest time of 1:48.89.

Women’s Swimmer of the Week: Sarah Thompson, Missouri

Missouri’s Sarah Thompson, a senior from Collierville, Tenn., two individual event titles to help propel Mizzou to a 185.5-114.5 win over Arkansas. Thompson earned top honors in both the 100 fly and 100 free, with times of 52.65 and 48.80, respectively. Her 100 fly time of 52.65 was a personal best and currently stands as the top time in the nation this season. Her time also moved her up to seventh all-time at Mizzou in the event. Thompson’s 100 free time was just off her season-best of 48.69, which currently ranks second nationally.

Women’s Diver of the Week: Brooke Schultz, Arkansas

Arkansas’ Brooke Schultz, a junior from Fayetteville, Ark., swept the springboard events in Arkansas’ dual meet at No. 20 Missouri. Schultz took the top spot in the 1-meter with a final score of 336.30 and in the 3-meter with a final score of 345.60.

Women’s Freshman of the Week: Cecilia Porter, Florida

Florida’s Cecilia Porter, a freshman from Signal Mountain, Tenn., won the 100 breaststroke in the win over Miami with an NCAA B-cut time of 1:01.82, the 13th fastest time in the nation in the event. Porter swam exhibition in the 200 IM and recorded a time of 2:06.54. Porter’s 27.55 50 breaststroke split to help her team win the 200 medley relay (1:43.64).