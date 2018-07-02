SGTIDM, GAF Swimmers Excel at Glenmark National Aquatic Championships

Courtesy: Nilesh Shetty

SGTIDM and GAF swimmers excel at the Glenmark 35th Sub Junior and 45th Junior National Aquatic Championships

Swimmers from Glenmark Aquatic Foundation and SAI Glenmark TIDM program performed extremely creditably at the Glenmark 35th Sub Junior and 45th Junior National Aquatic Championships. The champion swimmers won a total of 24 Gold, 24 silver and 21 bronze medals in the individual events.

Swadesh Mondal returned unvanquished from the Nationals yet again after a similar feat last year. This year Swadesh broke the National record in each of the 5 events he took part in and retained the best swimmer title in the Boys Group II category. Aaryan Vernekar broke two records while Bikram Changmai and Veer Khatkar broke a record each.

The swimmers from SGTIDM Delhi won a total of 16 Golds, 17 Silver and 18 bronze medals. The details of the swimmers and the performances are given below.

Swimmer Name Gold Silver Bronze NMR Swadesh Mondal 5 0 0 5 Aaryan Bhosale 0 0 1 0 Aditya Dubey 0 2 1 0 Ansu Kar 2 0 1 0 Anubhuti Baruah 1 0 2 0 Anurag Singh 0 0 1 0 Aryan Varnekar 2 2 0 2 Astha Choudhary 0 0 1 0 Bikram Changmai 1 3 0 1 FirdoushKhayamkhani 2 1 0 0 Gyan Sandhan Kashyap 0 0 2 0 Hiren Sagolsem 0 0 1 0 Janhavi Choudhry 0 0 1 0 Prachi Tokas 0 2 2 0 SanskarTokas 0 2 1 0 Shivangi Sharma 0 1 0 0 TanishKashwan 0 0 1 0 Tanisha Malviya 0 2 0 0 Uttara Gogoi 1 0 1 0 Veer Khatkar 2 1 1 1 Vishal Grewal 0 1 1 0 Total 16 17 18 9 Overall performance 24 24 21 9

Kiara Bangera was the standout performer in the Girls Group III category winning 4 golds in all her events .Kiara won the best swimmer in the Girls Group III category. Xavier Dsouza, Rayna Saldanha, Palak Dhami , Zahra Sakharwala and Ronak Sawant also won medals at the event.

The swimmers from GAF Mumbai won a total of 8 Golds, 7 Silver and 3 bronze medals. The details of the swimmers and the performances are given below.