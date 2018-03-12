Severe Winter Storm Impacting Preparations for D2s in Greensboro

When you host the NCAA Championships in March in Minneapolis (Men’s D1) or Columbus (Women’s D1), you accept the chance of a late-season storm creating cold or icey conditions. When you host that same meet in late March in Greensboro, however, with historical-average highs in the mid 60s, one expects a more temperate outlook on the weather.

However, the latest in a line of freak winter storms have brought inclement weather to North Carolina, where up to 3 inches of snow fell around the state on Monday, closing schools and creating hazardous road conditions.

The winter conditions also led to the closure of the Greensboro Aquatic Center, on Monday as teams arrived for the Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships that begin on Wednesday. Teams were forced to find alternate training locations for their Monday swims.

That includes Tampa, who was able to use the pool at nearby Greensboro College (in spite of Greensboro College closing at 1PM on Monday). Tampa’s women’s team is seeded to finish 7th at the meet, while the men are seeded to place 20th.

Conditions are expected to improve throughout the week. While temperatures will remain well-below average, they should get above freezing for most of Tuesday to melt the remnants of any ice from Monday, and there is no more precipitation expected until Friday, when the high will be 57 degrees according to Weather.com.