Several NCAA Division I Swim Teams Will Switch Conferences in 2020

As colleges and universities prepare for the 2020-21 competition season, several schools are dealing with a change of division and/or change of conference, along with all the other decisions that must be made during the global pandemic.
If the 2020-2021 college swimming & diving season happens, the following schools will find new conferences this year:
California State University Bakersfield (CSU Bakersfield) – moving from the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) to the Big West Conference. In 2019-20, seven schools competed in Men’s Swimming and Diving in the WAC:
- CSU Bakersfield
- California Baptist University
- Grand Canyon University
- Seattle University
- Air Force Academy
- UNLV
- University of Wyoming
The CSU Bakersfield Men finished 6th in the 2020 WAC Championship meet, which was won by Air Force.
In 2019-20, eight schools competed in Women’s Swimming and Diving in the WAC:
- California State University Bakersfield
- California Baptist University
- Grand Canyon University
- New Mexico State University
- Seattle University
- Northern Arizona University
- University of Northern Colorado
- University of Idaho
The CSU Bakersfield Women finished 5th in the 2020 WAC Championship meet, which was won by Northern Arizona.
The Big West does not sponsor Men’s or Women’s Swimming and Diving. The Big West is made up of eleven schools, which are listed below with their swimming and diving conference affiliation:
- California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly San Luis Obispo) (Mountain Pacific Sports Federation)
- California State University Bakersfield
- California State University Fullerton (no swimming and diving)
- California State University Northridge (no swimming and diving)
- University of Hawai’i at Mānoa (Mountain Pacific Sports Federation)
- California State University Long Beach (Long Beach State) (no swimming and diving)
- University of California Davis (Women’s only – Mountain Pacific Sports Federation)
- University of California Irvine (no swimming and diving)
- University of California Riverside (no swimming and diving)
- University of California San Diego (Mountain Pacific Sports Federation)
- University of California Santa Barbara (Mountain Pacific Sports Federation)
CSU Bakersfield has not announced in which conference their Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Teams will compete this season.
Howard University – moving from the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) to the Northeast Conference (NEC). In 2019-20, seven schools competed in Men’s Swimming and Diving in the CCSA:
- Howard University
- Florida Atlantic University
- Gardner–Webb University
- University of the Incarnate Word
- Mount Saint Mary’s University
- New Jersey Institute of Technology
- Old Dominion University
The Howard Men finished 6th in the 2020 CCSA Championship meet, which was won by Incarnate Word.
In 2019-20, nine schools competed in Women’s Swimming and Diving in the CCSA:
- Howard University
- Campbell University
- Florida Gulf Coast University
- Gardner–Webb University
- Georgia Southern University
- University of the Incarnate Word
- Liberty University
- University of North Carolina at Asheville
- University of North Florida
The Howard Women finished 9th in the 2020 WAC Championship meet, which was won by Liberty.
In Women’s Swimming and Diving, the NEC is made up of ten schools:
- Bryant University
- Central Connecticut State University
- Howard University
- Long Island University
- Merrimack College
- Mount St. Mary’s University
- Sacred Heart University
- St. Francis College
- Saint Francis University
- Wagner College
The 2020-21 season will be the first season the NEC sponsors Men’s Swimming and Diving. Five schools will compete in the inaugural season for Men’s Swimming and Diving, including:
- Bryant University
- Howard University
- Long Island University
- Mount St. Mary’s University
- St. Francis College
Mount St. Mary’s University – Men’s Swimming and Diving moving from the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) to the Northeast Conference (NEC). Mount St. Mary’s University will join Howard University in moving from the CCSA to the NEC in Men’s Swimming and Diving. In 2020, the Mount St. Mary’s Men finished 7th in the CCSA Championship meet. The Mount St. Mary’s Women’s Swimming and Diving team already competes in the NEC and finished 8th at the NEC Championship meet, which was won by Bryant University.
Bryant University – Men’s Swimming and Diving moving from the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) to the Northeast Conference (NEC). In 2019-20, ten schools competed in Men’s Swimming and Diving in the MAAC:
- Bryant University
- Canisius College
- Fairfield University
- Iona College
- Monmouth University
- Marist College
- Niagara University
- Rider University
- Saint Peter’s University
The Bryant University Men finished 3rd in the MAAC Championship meet, which was won by Rider University. The Bryant University Women’s Swimming and Diving team already competes in the NEC and won their third straight championship in 2020.
New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) – Men’s Swimming and Diving moving from the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) to the America East Conference. In 2020, NJIT finished 7th in the CCSA Championship meet. In Men’s Swimming and Diving, the America East Conference is made up of five schools:
- NJIT
- University of Maryland, Baltimore County
- Binghamton University
- University of Maine
- Virginia Military Institute.
NJIT does not have a Women’s Swimming and Diving team.
University of Connecticut (UConn) – moving from the American Athletic Conference to the Big East.
UConn announced earlier this year that they were discontinuing their men’s swimming & diving team at the end of the 2020-2021 season. While there may be some opportunity for a few swimmers who decide to stay at UConn to race next season, it will be a very small group. But, in theory, they will still have something resembling a team next season.
In 2019-20, four schools competed in Men’s Swimming and Diving in the American Athletic Conference:
- UConn
- East Carolina University
- Southern Methodist University
- University of Cincinnati
The UConn Men finished 4th in the 2020 American Athletic Conference Championship meet, which was won by East Carolina.
With East Carolina also cutting men’s (and women’s) swimming, that leaves the American with just 2 men’s swim teams remaining: SMU and Cincinnati. There have been lots of proposals for where those 2 programs might end up next season, including talk of them joining the CCSA, among other conferences.
Conference USA used to host a “Conference USA Invitational” when it had only 3, and eventually 2, teams, so that’s an option as well, especially in 2021 where any plans are tentative at best.
In 2019-20, six schools competed in Women’s Swimming and Diving in the American Athletic Conference:
- UConn
- East Carolina University
- Southern Methodist University
- Tulane University
- University of Cincinnati
- University of Houston
The UConn Women finished 6th in the 2020 American Athletic Conference Championship meet, which was won by Houston.
In Men’s Swimming and Diving, the Big East is made up of five schools:
- Georgetown University
- Providence College
- Villanova University
- Seton Hall University
- Xavier University
In Women’s Swimming and Diving, the Big East is made up of six schools:
- Butler University
- Georgetown University
- Providence College
- Villanova University
- Seton Hall University
- Xavier University
The following schools are adding Division 1 Swimming and Diving programs:
Long Island University – adding a Men’s Swimming and Diving program and joining the NEC.
The following schools are changing from a Division II conference to a Division I conference:
Bellarmine University – moving from the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) to the CCSA. This will begin their transition to Division II to Division I of the NCAA. In 2019-20, eleven schools competed in Men’s Swimming and Diving in the GLVC:
- Bellarmine
- Drury University
- University of Indianapolis
- Lewis University
- Lindenwood University
- Maryville University
- McKendree University
- Missouri University of Science and Technology
- University of Missouri–St. Louis
- Truman State University
- William Jewell College
The Bellarmine Men finished 9th in the 2020 GLVC Championship meet, which was won by Indianapolis.
In 2019-20, ten schools competed in Women’s Swimming and Diving in the GLVC:
- Bellarmine
- Drury University
- University of Indianapolis
- Lewis University
- Lindenwood University
- Maryville University
- McKendree University
- Missouri University of Science and Technology
- Truman State University
- William Jewell College
The Bellarmine Women finished 6th in the 2020 GLVC meet, which was won by Drury.
Dixie State University Women’s Swimming and Diving – moving from the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) to the WAC. This will begin their transition from Division II to Division I (FCS) of the NCAA. In 2019-20, nine schools competed in Women’s Swimming and Diving in the RMAC:
- Dixie State
- Adams State University
- Colorado Mesa University
- Colorado School of Mines
- Colorado State University–Pueblo
- University of Nebraska at Kearney
- Oklahoma Baptist University
- Oklahoma Christian University
- Western Colorado University
The Dixie State Women finished 3rd in the 2020 RMAC Championship meet, which was won by Colorado Mesa.
The University of California San Diego (UCSD) is transitioning from Division II to Division I, but will not change conferences in Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving. UCSD competes in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) in both Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving. Eight schools compete in both Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving in the MPSF:
- UCSD
- Brigham Young University
- California Polytechnic State University
- University of California, Davis
- University of California, Santa Barbara
- University of Hawai’i at Mānoa
- University of the Pacific
- University of San Diego
In 2020, the UCSD Men finished 4th and the Women finished 5th at the MPSF Championship Meet. The University of Hawaii won both the Men’s and Women’s championships.