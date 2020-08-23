Several NCAA Division I Swim Teams Will Switch Conferences in 2020

As colleges and universities prepare for the 2020-21 competition season, several schools are dealing with a change of division and/or change of conference, along with all the other decisions that must be made during the global pandemic.

If the 2020-2021 college swimming & diving season happens, the following schools will find new conferences this year:

California State University Bakersfield (CSU Bakersfield) – moving from the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) to the Big West Conference. In 2019-20, seven schools competed in Men’s Swimming and Diving in the WAC:

CSU Bakersfield

California Baptist University

Grand Canyon University

Seattle University

Air Force Academy

UNLV

University of Wyoming

The CSU Bakersfield Men finished 6th in the 2020 WAC Championship meet, which was won by Air Force.

In 2019-20, eight schools competed in Women’s Swimming and Diving in the WAC:

California State University Bakersfield

California Baptist University

Grand Canyon University

New Mexico State University

Seattle University

Northern Arizona University

University of Northern Colorado

University of Idaho

The CSU Bakersfield Women finished 5th in the 2020 WAC Championship meet, which was won by Northern Arizona.

The Big West does not sponsor Men’s or Women’s Swimming and Diving. The Big West is made up of eleven schools, which are listed below with their swimming and diving conference affiliation:

California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly San Luis Obispo) (Mountain Pacific Sports Federation)

California State University Bakersfield

California State University Fullerton (no swimming and diving)

California State University Northridge (no swimming and diving)

University of Hawai’i at Mānoa (Mountain Pacific Sports Federation)

California State University Long Beach (Long Beach State) (no swimming and diving)

University of California Davis (Women’s only – Mountain Pacific Sports Federation)

University of California Irvine (no swimming and diving)

University of California Riverside (no swimming and diving)

University of California San Diego (Mountain Pacific Sports Federation)

University of California Santa Barbara (Mountain Pacific Sports Federation)

CSU Bakersfield has not announced in which conference their Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Teams will compete this season.

Howard University – moving from the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) to the Northeast Conference (NEC). In 2019-20, seven schools competed in Men’s Swimming and Diving in the CCSA:

Howard University

Florida Atlantic University

Gardner–Webb University

University of the Incarnate Word

Mount Saint Mary’s University

New Jersey Institute of Technology

Old Dominion University

The Howard Men finished 6th in the 2020 CCSA Championship meet, which was won by Incarnate Word.

In 2019-20, nine schools competed in Women’s Swimming and Diving in the CCSA:

Howard University

Campbell University

Florida Gulf Coast University

Gardner–Webb University

Georgia Southern University

University of the Incarnate Word

Liberty University

University of North Carolina at Asheville

University of North Florida

The Howard Women finished 9th in the 2020 WAC Championship meet, which was won by Liberty.

In Women’s Swimming and Diving, the NEC is made up of ten schools:

Bryant University

Central Connecticut State University

Howard University

Long Island University

Merrimack College

Mount St. Mary’s University

Sacred Heart University

St. Francis College

Saint Francis University

Wagner College

The 2020-21 season will be the first season the NEC sponsors Men’s Swimming and Diving. Five schools will compete in the inaugural season for Men’s Swimming and Diving, including:

Bryant University

Howard University

Long Island University

Mount St. Mary’s University

St. Francis College

Mount St. Mary’s University – Men’s Swimming and Diving moving from the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) to the Northeast Conference (NEC). Mount St. Mary’s University will join Howard University in moving from the CCSA to the NEC in Men’s Swimming and Diving. In 2020, the Mount St. Mary’s Men finished 7th in the CCSA Championship meet. The Mount St. Mary’s Women’s Swimming and Diving team already competes in the NEC and finished 8th at the NEC Championship meet, which was won by Bryant University.

Bryant University – Men’s Swimming and Diving moving from the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) to the Northeast Conference (NEC). In 2019-20, ten schools competed in Men’s Swimming and Diving in the MAAC:

Bryant University

Canisius College

Fairfield University

Iona College

Monmouth University

Marist College

Niagara University

Rider University

Saint Peter’s University

The Bryant University Men finished 3rd in the MAAC Championship meet, which was won by Rider University. The Bryant University Women’s Swimming and Diving team already competes in the NEC and won their third straight championship in 2020.

New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) – Men’s Swimming and Diving moving from the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) to the America East Conference. In 2020, NJIT finished 7th in the CCSA Championship meet. In Men’s Swimming and Diving, the America East Conference is made up of five schools:

NJIT

University of Maryland, Baltimore County

Binghamton University

University of Maine

Virginia Military Institute.

NJIT does not have a Women’s Swimming and Diving team.

University of Connecticut (UConn) – moving from the American Athletic Conference to the Big East.

UConn announced earlier this year that they were discontinuing their men’s swimming & diving team at the end of the 2020-2021 season. While there may be some opportunity for a few swimmers who decide to stay at UConn to race next season, it will be a very small group. But, in theory, they will still have something resembling a team next season.

In 2019-20, four schools competed in Men’s Swimming and Diving in the American Athletic Conference:

UConn

East Carolina University

Southern Methodist University

University of Cincinnati

The UConn Men finished 4th in the 2020 American Athletic Conference Championship meet, which was won by East Carolina.

With East Carolina also cutting men’s (and women’s) swimming, that leaves the American with just 2 men’s swim teams remaining: SMU and Cincinnati. There have been lots of proposals for where those 2 programs might end up next season, including talk of them joining the CCSA, among other conferences.

Conference USA used to host a “Conference USA Invitational” when it had only 3, and eventually 2, teams, so that’s an option as well, especially in 2021 where any plans are tentative at best.

In 2019-20, six schools competed in Women’s Swimming and Diving in the American Athletic Conference:

UConn

East Carolina University

Southern Methodist University

Tulane University

University of Cincinnati

University of Houston

The UConn Women finished 6th in the 2020 American Athletic Conference Championship meet, which was won by Houston.

In Men’s Swimming and Diving, the Big East is made up of five schools:

Georgetown University

Providence College

Villanova University

Seton Hall University

Xavier University

In Women’s Swimming and Diving, the Big East is made up of six schools:

Butler University

Georgetown University

Providence College

Villanova University

Seton Hall University

Xavier University

The following schools are adding Division 1 Swimming and Diving programs:

Long Island University – adding a Men’s Swimming and Diving program and joining the NEC.

The following schools are changing from a Division II conference to a Division I conference:



Bellarmine University – moving from the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) to the CCSA. This will begin their transition to Division II to Division I of the NCAA. In 2019-20, eleven schools competed in Men’s Swimming and Diving in the GLVC:

Bellarmine

Drury University

University of Indianapolis

Lewis University

Lindenwood University

Maryville University

McKendree University

Missouri University of Science and Technology

University of Missouri–St. Louis

Truman State University

William Jewell College

The Bellarmine Men finished 9th in the 2020 GLVC Championship meet, which was won by Indianapolis.

In 2019-20, ten schools competed in Women’s Swimming and Diving in the GLVC:

Bellarmine

Drury University

University of Indianapolis

Lewis University

Lindenwood University

Maryville University

McKendree University

Missouri University of Science and Technology

Truman State University

William Jewell College

The Bellarmine Women finished 6th in the 2020 GLVC meet, which was won by Drury.

Dixie State University Women’s Swimming and Diving – moving from the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) to the WAC. This will begin their transition from Division II to Division I (FCS) of the NCAA. In 2019-20, nine schools competed in Women’s Swimming and Diving in the RMAC:

Dixie State

Adams State University

Colorado Mesa University

Colorado School of Mines

Colorado State University–Pueblo

University of Nebraska at Kearney

Oklahoma Baptist University

Oklahoma Christian University

Western Colorado University

The Dixie State Women finished 3rd in the 2020 RMAC Championship meet, which was won by Colorado Mesa.

The University of California San Diego (UCSD) is transitioning from Division II to Division I, but will not change conferences in Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving. UCSD competes in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) in both Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving. Eight schools compete in both Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving in the MPSF:

UCSD

Brigham Young University

California Polytechnic State University

University of California, Davis

University of California, Santa Barbara

University of Hawai’i at Mānoa

University of the Pacific

University of San Diego

In 2020, the UCSD Men finished 4th and the Women finished 5th at the MPSF Championship Meet. The University of Hawaii won both the Men’s and Women’s championships.