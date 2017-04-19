Seton Hall Selects Colorado Time Systems Video Display

Seton Hall University in Orange, NJ has signed an agreement with Colorado Time Systems, a PlayCore company, to install a brand new 10mm LED video display at the Arthur E. Imperatore Natatorium this summer.

The 10mm video display will be added to the existing Colorado Time Systems timing and scoring solution at the Natatorium and will measure approximately 2.7m x 5.1m (8.9’ x 16.7’) [h x w]. The video display will be used to show scoring information, live video, video replays, and animations. The video display replaces an existing Colorado Time Systems flip-digit numeric scoreboard.

“We are excited to once again partner with Colorado Time Systems on the installation of a video display in our swimming & diving facility. The display will nicely complement our existing Colorado Time Systems components,” said Kevin Sponzo, Senior Associate Athletics Director for Facilities at Seton Hall.

“We’re excited about the look, feel, and functionality of our new video display, and we think it will enhance the experience of attending a Seton Hall swimming and diving meet,” added John Judge, Assistant Athletic Director, Development Seton Hall University Department of Athletics.

About Colorado Time Systems (CTS): Colorado Time Systems, a PlayCore company, has established a reputation for precision and innovation in swim timing equipment. Since 1972, premier aquatic facilities have chosen Colorado Time Systems for platinum quality timing, scoring and display systems. Learn more at www.coloradotime.com.

About PlayCore: PlayCore helps build stronger communities around the world by advancing play and recreation through research, programs, and partnerships. They infuse this learning into their complete family of brands. PlayCore combines best in class planning and education programs with the most comprehensive array of recreation products available to create solutions that match the unique needs of each community they serve. Learn more at www.playcore.com.

