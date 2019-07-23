Seemanova Keeps Record-Breaking Roll Alive With 200 Free PB

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

While competing on day 3 of the 2019 World Championships, Czech teenager Barbora Seemanova fired off a new National Record in the women’s 200m freestyle.

On a morning full of oddities in which American Katie Ledecky, Aussie Emma McKeon and Canadian Taylor Ruck all withdrew from the women’s 200m free prelims at the last minute, the remaining competitors were thrown off a bit by the empty lanes on such short notice.

However, Seemanova rose to the occasion and pounced on the fact there are 3 fewer competitors, racing her way to the 7th seed in a time of 1:57.32.

19-year-old Seemanova already nailed a new 200m free Czech National Record at the Grand Prix in Pardubice last month, hitting a lifetime best of 1:57.40, a time that would have made the semi-finals back in 2017 in Budapest. As such, her already getting beneath that mark with 2 rounds to go indicates the teen is on the right track.

Seemanova already produced a new 400m free National Record on day 1 here in Gwangju, dipping under the 4:10 mark for the first time in her young career. She dropped her previous PB and national standard of 4:11.10 from just this past June down to 4:09.73 to finish 13th overall here.