Seeliger & Johansson Put Up Solid Efforts At Swedish SC Championships

Comments: 1

2023 SWEDISH SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • November 22nd – November 26th
  • Gothenburg, Sweden
  • SCM (25m)
  • Results

With this year’s European Short Course Championships on the horizon, Sweden conducted its Short Course National Championships which concluded yesterday from Gothenburg.

Romania-bound Victor Johansson made his mark across two men’s freestyle events, taking gold in the 800m and 1500m distances.

Johansson notched gold medal-worthy efforts of 7:41.45 in the former and 14:38.89 in the latter to set the stage for what he may produce next month in Bucharest.

Johansson has already been much quicker in the 800m free, owning a season-best of 7:33.01 from the Finnish Grand Prix earlier this month. Only Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen has been faster, with the Loughborough ace carrying a season-best of 7:30.06 into SC Euros.

As for the 1500m, Johansson’s effort this past week checks in as a big-time season-best, easily overtaking the 14:51.29 he logged in September. The Swede now ranks 10th in the world on the season.

Bjorn Seeliger was also in the pool on multiple occasions, with his best results coming in the 50m/100m free and 50m/100m back. The 23-year-old ace produced the following marks in Gothenburg:

  • 50m free – 21.34
  • 100m free – 46.37
  • 50m back – 23.17
  • 100m back – 51.21

All four of his races established new personal bests for the former Cal Bear. Seeliger now ranks #4 in the world in both the 50m back and 100m free events headed into Romania for SC Euros.

Leave a Reply

jp input is too short
30 minutes ago

“Former?” He’s a senior at Cal and on their roster, did something change?

7
0
Reply

