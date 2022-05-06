See The 2022 SPIRE Admissions Guide

Courtesy: SPIRE, a SwimSwam partner.

Download the SPIRE Admissions Guide

GLOBAL STUDENT BODY

SPIRE’s students, currently from 15 countries and 15 U.S. states , interact with each other and their teachers and coaches in an accredited, cross curricular, project-based learning environment designed with the progressive learner/thinker in mind.

AMAZING PEER GROUP

SPIRE has established a truly amazing community of athletes and learners within multiple sports, all working to realize their full potential on and off the athletic field and in and out of the classroom.

CHALLENGING CURRICULUM

From advanced high-school classes through AP and university-level courses, our curriculum of core courses and electives challenge our students at every level.

ABOUT SPIRE

SPIRE Academy is one of the largest indoor, professional training and competition complexes in the world. With more than 750,000 sq. ft. under roof and a campus of 500+ acres, SPIRE has the unique capacity to simultaneously host a world-renowned sports academy, clubs, leagues, tournaments and championship events, no matter the weather or the season. SPIRE Academy and its expert coaches, teachers and performance trainers offer residential camp and academy training programs in girls and boys basketball, track and field, swimming, esports, lacrosse, soccer and wrestling. The comprehensive mix of professional level training integrates athletics and academics, skills training and performance training and personal and career development in ways that has never been done before. High school and post grad athletes on one campus, pursuing specialty passions ranging from basketball to e-gaming, swimming to drone racing, pole vaulting or sprinting to future opportunities like culinary or cultural arts…is a career development experience that you just won’t find anywhere else in the world today.

SPIRE Institute is the epitome of a ‘real world lab’ for professional, technical and health and wellness research. Like never before, student trainees and elite athletes will have the chance to train, study and be studied side-by-side with weekend warriors, wounded Veterans, Paralympians, Olympians and Special Olympians, as well as juniors, collegians and adults of all ages and ability levels. SPIRE is truly a melting pot of all things relative to long-term training and education development, and all of this delivered within a fun, healthy and inspiring environment. The “SPIRE Way’’ focuses on the development of the whole self – building strong minds, strong bodies and strong character.

