Sectionals Finalist Mia Hill Headed to St. Bonaventure for Fall 2025

Mia Hill, a California native and Sectionals finalist, is headed to the opposite side of the country in the fall to swim for St. Bonaventure University in Saint Bonaventure, New York.

I’m thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at St. Bonaventure University. I want to thank my parents and all my coaches and friends for the never ending support. I can’t wait for next year! Go Bonnies!!! 🐺🤎

Hill swims for DART Swimming and at Saint Francis High School in Sacramento, and she will be the first Californian on the St. Bonaventure women’s roster since the 2016-2017 school year.

She primarily swims the sprint freestyle events, but she also competes in breaststroke and IM. In February, she competed at the Roseville Sectionals, swimming six events and qualifying for finals in four of them.

Her highest placement came in the 200 breaststroke, where she swam a personal best 2:23.25 in prelims to qualify 13th for finals before she went 2:26.11 to finish 20th in the event. She also set personal best times in the 50 free (24.71), 100 free (53.54), and 100 fly (59.41).

Hill’s Personal Best Times (SCY)

50 free- 24.47

100 free- 53.54

100 breast- 1:06.75

200 breast- 2:23.25

200 IM- 2:07.84

St Bonaventure University is a Division I college in the Atlantic 10 conference where they finished 9th out of 11 teams. They are graduating a significant portion of their roster, so Hill will be making an immediate impact individually and on relays.

Last season, Hill would have been 5th in the women’s 50 freestyle, but all four of the swimmers who were ahead of her were either seniors or graduate students and will not be returning. The story is similar in the women’s 100 freestyle, where she would have been 8th, but five of the athletes ahead of her are graduating.

Her 200 IM will also be strong, with her current time placing her 2nd on the team behind sophomore Anna Forjan, but she will likely have to decide between that and the 50 freestyle at the Atlantic 10 conference meet next February.

She also sits in 4th in the 100 breast and 3rd in the 200 breast with none of the athletes ahead of her graduating.

