Schooling World Record Predictions: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

2016 Olympic champion Joseph Schooling is my kind of guy. Schooling let’s you know who he intends to beat and what records he wants to break.  Sports drama ensues.

Currently Michael Phelps‘ 100m butterfly world record is in Schooling’s crosshairs, but that “could” take a backseat to Schooling vs Dressel butterfly hype at 2017 FINA World Championships.  Frankly, I don’t know if Caeleb Dressel will even swim the race. 50m free conflicts with the 100m butterfly.   At this point, if Dressel finals and improves on his 100 butterfly U.S. World Trials swim from Indy, 50.8, that’s a success in my book.

The pressure’s on Schooling, however.  He’s on the record saying he wants Phelps’ 49.82 100m fly record from the 2009 World Championship in Rome–clocked in one of the greatest match-ups in history against Milorad Cavic.  In all fairness to Schooling, the 100m fly world record is a massive goal–almost pie-in-sky. Phelps ripped that swim in a rubberized floatation techsuit. Listening to Schooling explain his ambitions, it’s simply the next logical step in his career.

PREDICTIONS:

While I’d love to see a world record 100m fly from Schooling in Budapest, I don’t think it’s realistic right now. Phelps’ 49.82 was top-of-the-water-floated via tech and nearly six tenths faster than Schooling’s personal best–.57 to be precise.  Schooling’s PB is 50.39 flown in the finals of the 100 fly at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. If Schooling can shave any time off his 50.39, I think he wins.  Moreover, following Olympic gold with a World Championship win is a step forward career-wise.   If Schooling is feeling great, I’d love to see a 50.09, and that’s my prediction.  It’s within range after his 50.9 unshaven 100 fly at ATX Sectionals.  Conversely, I could see Schooling beating the field in 50.6, but I’m banking on fast final pushing Schooling’s to a PB.

What do you think it will take to win, and what do you think Schooling will clock?

Follow Joe Schooling  on Twitter here.

Follow Joe Schooling on Instagram here. 

See Joe Schooling on Facebook here. 

Distance Swimmer

If schooling goes 50.5 I’d be surprised, let alone 50.09

Gold Medal Mel Stewart

He was 50.9 unshaven… He’s going to — at the very least — be on his best time, 50.3, and he should dip under that.

David Berkoff

Kids these days are always swimming fast “unshaven”. You know Mel, back in the day we trained harder and we’re as hairy as a Burt Reynolds movie. 😉 Not saying he won’t do it but a 49.8 super suit swim is going to be pretty hard to top. Kind of like the current men’s 50 through 800 records.

Gold Medal Mel Stewart

…even if he was rested on the unshaven swim, he drops .5 or more shaven.

bigly

Clean water versus the tight final. He had the advantage in Rio of being the only rested guy of the top 4 (Phelps and three rounds of fly-and-die 200 free LeClos were dead by that time), so he had a dominant advantage and clear water from the get-go. That won’t happen in Budapest. He’ll also not have the clear water he had in his Austin swim.

crooked donald

Agree. Schooling was half a body-length ahead at 30 meters, and LeClos was at his hip from the beginning. He’s a tiny guy. No way he has that clean water at Budapest. LeClos will take the 200 free rounds easier and be more ready, like he was at Kazan. Can’t see why Schooling’s supposed to do a best time when he said he didn’t train all Fall. He was fast at the beginning of his taper, because he wasn’t coming off much of a work base.

Swimmer?

He has a semifinal as well, plus if he can get through the pressure and has the same performance, maybe a 50.2

Attila the Runt

His trend, from this past NCAAs on, has been to cruise prelims (he really cruised the relays), presumably because he’s concerned about conditioning/recover after taking so long off post-Rio. Doubt we see a best time in an earlier round.

Skoorbnagol

Schooling is smart, again by this point in the meet most other swimmers will be tired with heavy schedules, no one can match his easy speed down first 50, his turn power and how he holds a low stroke rate and huge DPS down second 50.

He’s going a the least 50.5, how can’t he? He doesn’t care about 50fly and 100free he’ll use them as training and prep. 50.9 the other week, in a world champs final atmosphere he’s going faster.

bigly

Why are we saying that, despite taking a quarter of the year off of heavy training (accorgind to him Rio-December), he’s going to go faster than at Rio when his training was perfect for the entier quad and certainly that year? I just don’t get the argument. He just naturally goes faster every time he suits up?

crooked donald

LeClos can definitely match or exceed his easy speed and turn power. Didn’t you see LeClos 21.9 and 48.0 SCM 50 and 100 flys in December? LeClos also has more endurance — can actually do a competitive 200 LCM fly. Chad’s best is 0.17 worse than Schooling’s. It’s not a given Schooling wins, much less does 50.5.

marklewis

Maybe if Dressel, Chad and Schooling are battling down the stretch, the extra adrenaline could push Joseph under 50 seconds.

I think Joseph will have the “Eye of the Tiger” for the finals, and he won’t be as tired as the others with more events scheduled.

crooked donald

Either that, or he gets acute Dressel-itis again.

