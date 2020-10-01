Scholarship Fund Honors Mumper Family After Their Deaths

The Mumper Family Fund on GoFundMe has accumulated over $13,000 in just five days, dedicating scholarships in the names of the victims killed in a triple-homicide-suicide earlier this month.

Erika Sands created the scholarship fund to honor the lives of her sister Greta Simon-Mumper and Greta’s children Jakob and Emma. They were killed by husband and father Jeff Mumper in a homicide-suicide on September 6th in Bloomington, Indiana.

The fund description, written by Sands, states:

“We have started a scholarship fund in their names

In Greta’s name, a scholarship will be awarded to MCCS Foundation of Monroe County Community Schools.

In Emma’s name, a scholarship will be awarded to Stonybrook University.

In Jakob’s name, a scholarship will be awarded to Bloomington High School North.”

Emma’s scholarship is awarded to Stonybrook University, where she recently graduated with a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology. She was a State Championship qualifier while swimming for Bloomington High School North, and she attended her undergraduate at Indiana University where she graduated with the highest honors.

Jakob had just entered his senior year at Bloomington High School North. In the past three swim seasons he was the Indiana High School Sectionals champion in the 100 free for two years in a row.

Their community impact went beyond the pool deck. According to her sister, Greta “had just completed her third master’s degree in special needs childcare development with a ‘mild to moderate’ designation and was looking forward to helping children with special needs and giving them a better quality of life.”

Sands then wrote, “[Emma] provided counseling services for young children and teens to help them overcome anxiety, depression, and trauma at the Child Help Partnership in NYC, Stony Brook Hospital, and the Krasner Psychological Center.”

She remembers Jakob as “a kindhearted soul who was a good listener, and a supportive shoulder to all his friends.”

Jakob had found time between practices and school to be a ”member of the National Art Honor Society and…a Cougar Den Leader. Jake was the president of the Bring Change to Mind group, an organization that gives students a platform to share their voices and raise awareness around mental health,” Sands wrote.

SwimSwam’s previous article, and the fund’s full caption, delve deeper into the impact these three individuals had, and will continue to have, on their community.