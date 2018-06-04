Schmidt, Auboeck Close Eric Namesnik Memorial Open With Distance Wins

2018 ERIC NAMESNIK MEMORIAL OPEN

June 1st-3rd, 2018

Canham Natatorium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

50m (LCM)

The final day of the 2018 Eric Namesnik Memorial Open saw Club Wolverine teammates Sierra Schmidt and Felix Auboeck produce some impressive in-season swims in the distance events, along with some exciting races across the board.

In the women’s 800, Schmidt clocked in at 8:36.48, dropping her season best from the Indy Pro Swim by nearly two seconds and swimming her fastest time since 2016. Her teammate Katie Duggan took 2nd in 9:00.57.

In the men’s mile, Auboeck chopped over 26 seconds off his season best from Indianapolis in 15:17.72, putting him three seconds ahead of where he was at this meet last year. Will Roberts had the second fastest swim of his life for 2nd in 15:50.36.

A few other best times came in the 200 back, as 15-year-old Club Wolverine member Sophia Tuinman got under 2:15 for the first time in 2:14.96, winning the women’s event. For the men, Kai Williams dropped from a 2:06.60 all the way down to 2:03.98 for the victory, with Alex King (2:06.89) 2nd and Charlie Swanson (2:08.10) 3rd.

James Jones established a PB in winning the men’s 100 free in 50.40, beating out his 50.54 from this meet last year, with German Poul Zellmann (50.83) 2nd and Auboeck (51.53) back in 5th.

