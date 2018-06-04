Schmidt, Auboeck Close Eric Namesnik Memorial Open With Distance Wins

2018 ERIC NAMESNIK MEMORIAL OPEN
- June 1st-3rd, 2018
- Canham Natatorium, Ann Arbor, Michigan
- 50m (LCM)
- Psych Sheets
- Results on Meet Mobile
The final day of the 2018 Eric Namesnik Memorial Open saw Club Wolverine teammates Sierra Schmidt and Felix Auboeck produce some impressive in-season swims in the distance events, along with some exciting races across the board.
In the women’s 800, Schmidt clocked in at 8:36.48, dropping her season best from the Indy Pro Swim by nearly two seconds and swimming her fastest time since 2016. Her teammate Katie Duggan took 2nd in 9:00.57.
In the men’s mile, Auboeck chopped over 26 seconds off his season best from Indianapolis in 15:17.72, putting him three seconds ahead of where he was at this meet last year. Will Roberts had the second fastest swim of his life for 2nd in 15:50.36.
A few other best times came in the 200 back, as 15-year-old Club Wolverine member Sophia Tuinman got under 2:15 for the first time in 2:14.96, winning the women’s event. For the men, Kai Williams dropped from a 2:06.60 all the way down to 2:03.98 for the victory, with Alex King (2:06.89) 2nd and Charlie Swanson (2:08.10) 3rd.
James Jones established a PB in winning the men’s 100 free in 50.40, beating out his 50.54 from this meet last year, with German Poul Zellmann (50.83) 2nd and Auboeck (51.53) back in 5th.
OTHER EVENTS
- China’s Huiyan Ye (2:14.90) won the 200 IM, two seconds faster than she was at the 2017 World Juniors, with CW’s Yirong Bi (2:15.67) 2nd in a new best time.
- Tommy Cope swam to a season best for the men’s win in 2:03.63, just over three tenths off of his fastest ever.
- China’s 15-year-old Wu Qingfeng won the women’s 100 free by nearly two seconds in 55.53 over Wolverine Emma Cleason (57.37).
