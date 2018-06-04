Schmidt, Auboeck Close Eric Namesnik Memorial Open With Distance Wins

2018 ERIC NAMESNIK MEMORIAL OPEN

  • June 1st-3rd, 2018
  • Canham Natatorium, Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • 50m (LCM)
  • Psych Sheets
  • Results on Meet Mobile

The final day of the 2018 Eric Namesnik Memorial Open saw Club Wolverine teammates Sierra Schmidt and Felix Auboeck produce some impressive in-season swims in the distance events, along with some exciting races across the board.

In the women’s 800, Schmidt clocked in at 8:36.48, dropping her season best from the Indy Pro Swim by nearly two seconds and swimming her fastest time since 2016. Her teammate Katie Duggan took 2nd in 9:00.57.

In the men’s mile, Auboeck chopped over 26 seconds off his season best from Indianapolis in 15:17.72, putting him three seconds ahead of where he was at this meet last year. Will Roberts had the second fastest swim of his life for 2nd in 15:50.36.

A few other best times came in the 200 back, as 15-year-old Club Wolverine member Sophia Tuinman got under 2:15 for the first time in 2:14.96, winning the women’s event. For the men, Kai Williams dropped from a 2:06.60 all the way down to 2:03.98 for the victory, with Alex King (2:06.89) 2nd and Charlie Swanson (2:08.10) 3rd.

James Jones established a PB in winning the men’s 100 free in 50.40, beating out his 50.54 from this meet last year, with German Poul Zellmann (50.83) 2nd and Auboeck (51.53) back in 5th.

OTHER EVENTS

  • China’s Huiyan Ye (2:14.90) won the 200 IM, two seconds faster than she was at the 2017 World Juniors, with CW’s Yirong Bi (2:15.67) 2nd in a new best time.
  • Tommy Cope swam to a season best for the men’s win in 2:03.63, just over three tenths off of his fastest ever.
  • China’s 15-year-old Wu Qingfeng won the women’s 100 free by nearly two seconds in 55.53 over Wolverine Emma Cleason (57.37).

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James is currently a university swimmer for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada. He is studying economics. Along with swimming, he also loves hockey. He's in his 14th season as a competitive swimmer. Best Times - SCM (LCM) 50 FR - 24.56 (25.12) 100 FR - 53.58 (56.70) 200 FR - 1:56.07 (2:04.29) 1500 …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!