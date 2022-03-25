Scarlet Aquatics Dominates Distance Session at Buffalo Sectionals

2022 Speedo Spring Sectional – Buffalo

March 24-27, 2022

ECC Burt Flickinger Aquatic Center, Buffalo, NY

LCM (50m)

Psych Sheet

Results on MeetMobile “2022 Speedo Sectional Championship”

Team Scores Through Thursday

Combined

Scarlet Aquatics – 182 Commonwealth Swimming – 30 Eagle Swim Team Inc. – 30 Berkeley Aquatic Club – 15 Naval Academy Aquatic Club – 8

Men

Scarlet Aquatics – 77 Victor Swim Club – 29 Eagle Swim Team Inc. – 16 Commonwealth Swimming – 14 Hudson Explorer Aquatic – 12 Berkeley Aquatic Club – 6 Naval Academy Aquatic Club – 1

Women

Scarlet Aquatics – 105 Commonwealth Swimming – 16 Cougar Aquatic Team – 12 Berkeley Aquatic Club – 9 Naval Academy Aquatic Club – 7 Eagle Swim Team Inc. – 3

The Speedo Sectional meet in Buffalo, NY kicked off last night with the distance session. In the women’s 800 free, Scarlet Aquatics teammates Kate Hurst, 16, and Chloe Kim, 14, went 1-2 in a tight race. Racing in adjacent lanes, the pair swam next each other the whole way through the race. Kim had a slight lead at the 400 mark, flipping in 4:25.80, while Hurst was right behind in 4:25.99. Hurst was able to negative the split the race by a hair, coming home in 4:25.83, while Kim was 4:26.44 on the final 400 meters.

In the end, Hurst won in 8:51.82, with Kim touching right behind in 8:52.24. Both girls came in just under their previous best times in the event.

Scarlet Aquatics 17-year-old Steven Bendoraitis won the men’s 1500 by nearly 7 seconds, clocking a 15:55.34. The swim was 15 seconds off his personal best of 15:40.72, which he swam last summer.