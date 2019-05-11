Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SB6 100 Breast and S9 100 Free World Records Fall in Singapore

2019 World Para Swimming World Series – Singapore

  • May 10-12, 2019
  • OCBC Aquatic Centre,  Singapore
  • Results: https://www.worldparaswim.sg/

The first-ever WPS World Series stop to take place in Asia began Friday in Singapore with a number of records falling.

Taking second in the women’s 100 fly, SB6 Daomin Liu (China) broke a world record and took the silver medal in 1:33.36. Gold went to SB13 Fotimakhon Amilova (Uzbekistan)in 1:12.01, and bronze to Jessica Long (USA) in 1:33.74.

The second world record of the day came in the S9 100 free. Sophie Pascoe, of New Zealand, won the multi-class event in 1:00.36. In second was S4 Rachael Watson (Australia) in 1:30.51, and in third was Amisa Kitano (Japan) in 1:04.13.

Hong Kong’s Yui Lam Chan (S14) took silver in the women’s 100 fly, setting a new Asian record at 1:07.24. In third was Lizzi Smith (USA) with a new S9 Pan American record of 1:08.54. Taking the win was Russia’s S14 Valeriia Shabalina in 1:06.28.

In the final event of the day, the men’s 100 free, S5 Muhammad Nur Syaiful Zulkafly set a new Asian record out of seventh place, going 1:16.27. First place went to S7 Wei Soong Toh (Singapore) in 1:03.60, and second to S13 Islam Aslanov (Uzbekistan) in 52.59. Third place went to S4 Cameron Leslie (New Zealand) in 1:24.65.

