Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Save Tribe Swimming Crosses $1 Million Raised For William & Mary Program

A campaign to save William & Mary‘s swimming programs has raised over a million dollars in donations as of Friday morning.

Save Tribe Swimming launched on September 7th, hoping to raise $4.5 million to help support the swimming & diving program, which is set to be cut after this season.

Less than two weeks into the campaign, Save Tribe Swimming lists $1,012,837 in donations on its website as of Friday morning. That comes from 673 pledges.

William & Mary announced early this month that it would be discontinuing seven sports following the 2020-2021 school year. That includes women’s and men’s swimming & diving. William & Mary has won the past six CAA titles in men’s swimming & diving, and the women finished second last year.

The programs currently have a $3 million endowment, which was set up back in 1990-1991 when the school talked about cutting the programs. Alumni estimate that if they can raise $4.5 million, the school will no longer be able to use the program’s cost burden as a rationale for the program cut.

A week ago, rising junior Missy Cundiff produced a rap song and a socially-distanced music video to help raise funds. You can see that below:

William & Mary is one of seven Division I schools to cut swimming & diving programs this offseason – a brutal run of cuts as schools struggle to balance budgets amid the coronavirus pandemic.

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
2 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Eisenheim
22 minutes ago

Yeehaw keep it going

0
0
Reply
monsterbasher
58 seconds ago

Samantha Huge: “Oh great! Even more money for our football program! Thanks alumni!”

Last edited 45 seconds ago by monsterbasher
0
0
Reply

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!