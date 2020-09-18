Save Tribe Swimming Crosses $1 Million Raised For William & Mary Program

A campaign to save William & Mary‘s swimming programs has raised over a million dollars in donations as of Friday morning.

Save Tribe Swimming launched on September 7th, hoping to raise $4.5 million to help support the swimming & diving program, which is set to be cut after this season.

Less than two weeks into the campaign, Save Tribe Swimming lists $1,012,837 in donations on its website as of Friday morning. That comes from 673 pledges.

William & Mary announced early this month that it would be discontinuing seven sports following the 2020-2021 school year. That includes women’s and men’s swimming & diving. William & Mary has won the past six CAA titles in men’s swimming & diving, and the women finished second last year.

The programs currently have a $3 million endowment, which was set up back in 1990-1991 when the school talked about cutting the programs. Alumni estimate that if they can raise $4.5 million, the school will no longer be able to use the program’s cost burden as a rationale for the program cut.

A week ago, rising junior Missy Cundiff produced a rap song and a socially-distanced music video to help raise funds. You can see that below:

William & Mary is one of seven Division I schools to cut swimming & diving programs this offseason – a brutal run of cuts as schools struggle to balance budgets amid the coronavirus pandemic.