Saturday Evening at Pro Swim Series – Knoxville Delayed by 45 Minutes

PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE
- January 11-14, 2023
- Knoxville, Tennessee
- LCM (50 meters)
- Prelims/Finals
- Prelims: 9:00 AM (EST)
- Finals: 6:00 PM (EST), Day 1 4:00 PM
- Meet Central
- Live Results
- Psych Sheets
- Ways to Watch
- Storylines to Follow
- Day 4 Finals Heat Sheet
USA Swimming has pushed back the start of the final session of the 2022 Pro Swim Series meet in Knoxville, Tennessee. Due to a power outage at the Alan Jones Aquatic Center, the start of the slowest heats of the 1500 freestyles will start at 5 PM Eastern Time, and the fastest heats will kick off the finals session at 6:45 PM Eastern.
The session was originally scheduled to begin at 6:00 Eastern time, so the change represents a 45-minute delay.
The slow heats of the 1500 are being swum at the Student Aquatic Center across the street from Alan Jones, the school’s other 50-meter pool.
The meet will still be livestreamed at https://www.usaswimming.org/watch. Unlike the previous two nights, which aired live on Peacock, Saturday’s finals session was not scheduled to be live on the streaming platform, so the reschedule won’t interfere with television schedules.
Please post Indiana’s absolute demolition of whatever is left of Michigan’s swim and dive program
Ryan Murphy scratched so definitely not top seed anymore
Ugh I went live 60 seconds before Sidney did. Updating now.