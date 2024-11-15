Sandpoint High School Sweeps 2024 Idaho 5A Championships

2024 Idaho High School 5A Championships

November 8-9, 2024

Boise City Aquatic Center — Boise, ID

25 Yards (SCY)

Full Results

Girls’ Meet

Sandpoint won the 200 and 400 freestyle relays and relied on their depth in the individual events to win the 2024 Girls’ 5A Idaho High School State Championship. The Sandpoint girls’ depth helped them pull ahead of Wood River and Idaho Falls, which tied for second, and win the title with 192 points.

Sandpoint claimed their first title of the meet in the 200 freestyle relay as Ryleigh Bamer (26.66), Halle Wyman (28.27), Mia Driggs (25.33) and Aca de Leeuw (26.02) swam 1:46.28 to win gold. They were slightly off their prelims time of 1:46.06 but still got ahead of Cole Valley Christian’s 1:46.65 effort for second place.

They sealed their state title by winning the 400 freestyle relay by 2.81 seconds, again ahead of Cole Valley Christian. Bamer and de Leeuw again helped Sandpoint to the state title, this time teaming with Bria Rocke and Reina Montecchi. Sandpoint also made the podium in the 200 medley relay, taking third.

Skyview’s Sadie Schaffer, Cole Valley Christian’s Julia Hill, and Idaho Falls’ Mahealani Grimes dominated the individual event slate, each taking two wins. Schaffer highlighted the day by breaking the 5A record in the 100 freestyle with a lifetime best 52.81. She opened her individual events by winning the 200 IM in another lifetime best, 2:09.64.

After setting a 200 freestyle 5A record of 1:55.48 in prelims, Cole Valley Christian senior Hill won the event with a finals time of 1:56.80. She was the only swimmer in the field under the two-minute mark. Later, she won the 500 freestyle in a 5:17.75 to complete her sweep of the middle distance events.

Meanwhile, Grimes took control of the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. The junior hit lifetime bests in prelims and finals of both events, earning her 100 fly gold in 1:00.52 and her 100 back gold in 59.15.

Other Event Winners:

200 medley relay: Idaho Falls High School — 1:55.76

50 freestyle: Ryan Holcomb, Parma High School — 24.96

100 breaststroke: Isabella Tognoni, Wood River High School — 1:06.71

Top 5 Team Scores:

Sandpoint High School — 192 Wood River High School/Idaho Falls High School — 144 — Cole Valley Christian — 124 Skyline High School — 105

Boys’ Meet

The championship-winning Sandpoint boys won their title in the same way that the girls’ team did, earning two relay victories and relying on their depth to secure the state title. The Sandpoint boys scored 178 points to earn the school’s sweep of the 5A titles, tallying 29 more points than the second-place Idaho Falls team.

The Sandpoint boys began their meet by claiming victory in the 200 medley relay as Maximilian Zublerbuhler, Jensen McCoy, Ikaika Leavitt, and Kale Wright came from behind to beat Twin Falls by .64 seconds, touching in 1:43.98.

Three of the four boys from the winning 200 medley relay were back up for Sandpoint in the 200 free relay. Leavitt (23.22), Lou Foust (23.71), McCoy (22.41), and Wright (21.85) improved on their prelims time by .87 seconds with a 1:31.19 to win the event. The quartet missed the 5A state record, established by Bishop Kelly last year, by .11 seconds.

Though the Sandpoint boys missed that record, three 5A state records still fell. Freshman Rangi Grimes was responsible for two of them, sweeping the boys’ sprint freestyle races. He first won the 50 freestyle in 21.65, hitting a personal best in addition to breaking the 5A state record. He did the same in the 100 freestyle, this time logging a 47.87 to win. He was behind Hillcrest senior Adam Allred at the halfway mark but split 24.51 on his back 50 to pass Allred for the win.

Moscow High School junior Noah Crossler swam a 5A state record of 51.64 in the 100 butterfly, winning his race by 3.28 seconds. He earned a second victory in the 100 backstroke, swimming 54.98.

Skyline’s Elias Couch earned two individual victories as well, clocking 1:45.76 to win the 200 free and 4:56.88 to win the 500 free.

Other Event Winners:

100 breaststroke: Vaughn Geffors, Riverstone International — 1:02.23 400 free relay: Idaho Falls — 3:28.56

Top 5 Team Scores: