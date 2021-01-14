Sandpipers of Nevada’s Addie Rau Commits to Western Colorado

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Addie Rau from Las Vegas, Nevada has made a commitment to Western Colorado University beginning in the fall of 2021.

“I’m so excited to finally announce my verbal commitment to Western Colorado University! Thank you to all of my coaches, family, and friends who have supported me in this decision and I can’t wait to spend the next four years swimming in the Rocky Mountains! Go Mountaineers!!”

Rau swims for Faith Lutheran High School, where she is a senior, and the club team Sandpipers of Nevada. She specializes mainly in breaststroke and IM. Rau swam the 100 breast and 100 fly at the 2019 NIAA 4A Mountain Region Championships but her 2020 season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. In club swimming, Rau competed at the Las Vegas Super Finals Invitational in December, where she earned lifetime bests in all her top events. She placed 13th in the 100 breast, 10th in the 200 breast, 30th in the 100 fly, 25th in the 200 IM, and 16th in the 400 IM and left the meet with PBs in the 100 breast, 100 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM. Most of her best LCM performances date from Junior Olympics in the summer of 2019. Those include the 200/800/1500m free, 200m breast, 100m fly, and 200/400m IM.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 1:10.69

200 breast – 2:35.22

100 fly – 1:02.90

200 IM – 2:15.80

400 IM – 4:51.39

Rau will join Courtney Coplan, Bella Gamez, and Kate Kulow in the Mountaineers’ class of 2025. Western Colorado finished fifth of nine teams at the 2020 RMAC Championships. Rau would have scored in the C final of the 400 IM and would have been very close to scoring in the 100/200 breast and 100 fly.

