Sacred Heart University adds Sectionals Finalist Sophie Tonello to Class of 2029

Sophie Tonello will be staying in the Northeast, attending and competing at Sacred Heart University in the fall, where she will add depth in the IM and fly events.

I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Sacred Heart University! I’d like to thank my family, friends, teammates and coaches for their constant support. Go Pioneers!

Tonello is from Maine where she swims club for the Portland Porpoise Swim Club and attends Scarborough High School.

In March, she swam at the Speedo sectionals in Cary, North Carolina. She swam the 50 free, 100 back, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM, earning 2nd swims in the 100 fly and the 200 IM, finishing 27th overall in both.

She saw significant improvements in the pool this year, dropping three seconds in her 200 IM to go from 2:12.07 to 2:09.47. She als began focusing more on her butterfly, dropping a second-and-a-half in the 100 from 1:00.02 to 58.47.

Best SCY Times

200 IM- 2:09.47

100 fly- 58.47

100 free- 54.94

100 breast- 1:07.94

Sacred Heart University is a member of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC), where they finished 4th overall last season.

Turner will help rebuild the fly group, and bolster an aging IM group.

In the 200 IM, Turner’s time would have been 2nd on the team last year, behind Daniella Palamaro, who will be a senior this year. She was just outside of scoring position at the MAAC conference meet, where her time would have finished 20th overall.

Her 100 fly sits a little lower at 5th on the team last season, but three of the athletes ahead of her graduated at the end of the season. Turner’s 58.47 would, again, place her just outside of finals contention at 21st overall. The 16th place finisher out of prelims was about half-a-second faster at 58.06.

Turner will join a large recruiting class of Izzy Torello, Janie Gerbracht, Laura DeGennaro, Maddie Goret, Maggie Holland, Olivia Cieciwa, Ryleigh Mahoney, and Jacklyn Zenner in Connecticut this fall.

