SAC Distance Specialist Madison Leblanc Commits to Swim at Columbia

According to Scottsdale Aquatic Club’s Twitter account, Madison Leblanc has verbally committed to the application process at Columbia University.* She will join fellow verbal commits Claire Lin, Clare Larsen, Cleopatra Lim, and Yanran Le in the class of 2022.

Leblanc is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Chaparral High School. She placed fourth in both the 500 free (5:04.00) and 100 breast (1:06.49) at the Arizona State Division II Swimming & Diving Championships two weeks ago. At the 2016 Arizona D2 state meet, she came in third in both the 200 free and 500 free.

Leblanc swims a wide array of events, from the 100 breast to the 1650 free, with fly and IM thrown in for good measure. She tends to excel at the longer end of the range and competed in the 500/1000/1650 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 400 IM at Federal Way Sectionals last spring. Both the 1000 free and 400 IM were lifetime-best performances for her. At Mount Hood Sectionals this summer, she swapped the 100 breast for the 200 fly, made top-8 in the 200 breast, and earned new PBs in the 100/200 breast and 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

500 free – 4:56.46

1000 free – 10:17.88

1650 free – 17:04.31

100 breast – 1:06.44

200 breast – 2;18.57

400 IM – 4:26.68

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process.

