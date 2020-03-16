Rylee Gordillo Commits to Fresno State University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Rylee Gordillo, a current high school senior from San Diego, California, has committed to swim for Division I Fresno State University. Gordillo will graduate from Torrey Pines High School in spring 2020 and join the Bulldogs’ class of 2024.

Gordillo is currently a year-round swimmer for Rancho San Dieguito Swim Team in Solana Beach, CA. At the California CIF San Diego Section 1 Championships this year, Gordillo placed 2nd in the 500 freestyle (4:59.55).

“I am so thankful to be given the opportunity to swim for an amazing D1 program!! My family, friends and coaches have been the best cheerleaders throughout this entire process and I am so lucky to have them by my side. I cannot wait to continue my academic and athletic career at Fresno State and more importantly, where it takes me in the future.”

With her current best times, Gordillo would have had a few finals performances at the 2020 Mountain West Championships. Most notably, she would have placed 9th in the 500 freestyle with her best time of 4:52.40.

Top SCY Times

200 freestyle – 1:53.33

500 freestyle – 2:06.83

200 IM – 2:06.83

400 IM – 4:33.38

At the Mountain West Championships this year, the Bulldogs placed 6th as a team. Multiple team records fell, and three gold medals were claimed for Fresno State. In addition, Fresno’s Athena Clayson was named Freshman of the Meet.

Gordillo will begin her swimming career at Fresno State University beginning fall 2020.

