Ryan Murphy Lost 20 Pounds Of Muscle In The 2022 Off Season

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy showed out at the Mission Viejo Pro Swim, dropping a solid 53.3 100 back and a 1:57.5 200 back.

In this interview Murphy shares that his base of training is much greater than it was last year heading into the 2022 U.S. World Championships Trials. However, in the 2022 off-season he says he was down twenty pounds of muscle mass. On social he even shared that a DXA (Dual X-ray Absorptiometry) scan output of his lean muscle mass weight was down 20lbs, and they were all fasted tests. Based on his Mission performance, Ryan appears to be back in race-shape, and I’m bullish on his U.S. World Champ Trials swims coming up in June.

Ryan Murphy 2023 U.S. World Champ “Trials” Predictions:

Last year at the 2022 U.S. Trials Murphy was:

52.4 in the 100 back, 2nd to Hunter Armstrong

1:55 flat in the 200 back, touching first

This year at U.S. Trials I think he’s going to be:

52.19 in the 100 back, 2nd to Hunter who touches in 51.9

1:54.8 in the 200 back, cruising for the win

We’ll play the World Champs Prediction Game after Trials… But who cares what I think. It’s all about what you think. Drop your comments below.

Follow Ryan Murphy on Instagram here.

Follow Gold Medal Mel on INSTAGRAM HERE.

RECENT EPISODES

This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.