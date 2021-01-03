Ryan Lochte Races 200 IM/200 Back Double at BSS New Year’s Meet

BSS NEW YEAR’S MEET

Saturday, Jan 2, 2021

Jacksonville, FL

Results on MM: ‘Bolles School Sharks New Years Meet’

The pro group with Gator Swim Club raced yesterday in a one-session meet in Jacksonville, Fla., with the Bolles School Sharks. Among competitors on Saturday morning was four-time Olympian Ryan Lochte, who swam the 200 IM and 200 back.

Lochte, who has been deep in winter training (he posted to social media on Friday that his training group at UF did an 8400-meter workout to kick off the New Year), clocked a 2:03.37 in the 200 IM to kick off his day of racing. For reference, his best time in this event in the 2020 calendar year was a 2:00.05 from February.

In the 200 back, Lochte won by over 10 seconds, producing a 2:06.08. The 36-year-old only swam one official 200 back in 2020, going 2:03.83 in November at the U.S. Open site in Sarasota.

Finishing behind Lochte in the 200 IM were his GSC pro group teammates Tom Peribonio (2:04.95) and Grant Sanders (2:06.50). Peribonio would go on to win the 400 IM (4:33.40).

Drew Loy earned a lifetime best in the 100 fly yesterday, breaking a minute for the first time with a 55.99. His old best, from 2015, was a 1:01.65. Loy was a fantastic mid-distance freestyler and IMer in college at Ohio State, and his yards best in this event is also pre-college, from 2015, at 50.96.

Loy also won the 100 free (51.91) and took second in the 200 free (1:57.74).

OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS