Ryan Lochte Auctioning Off 3 Bronze and 3 Silver Olympic Medals

12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte is auctioning off three of his silver medals and three of his bronze Olympic medals this July. The medals are up for auction at RR Auction out of Boston, Massachusetts.

The medals are broken up into three separate auction items. The first item up for auction is Lochte’s 2004 Athens Olympic silver medal. Lochte won this medal in the men’s 200 IM swimming a time of 1:58.78 just behind Michael Phelps who won gold in a 1:57.14. Currently, there are five bids on the item at $1,075. The item is estimated to be worth $10,000+.

The next item(s) up for auction are Lochte’s two bronze medals from the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Lochte won one of the bronze medals in the 200 IM swimming a time of 1:56.53 behind Hungary’s Laszlo Cseh (1:56.52) and Michael Phelps (1:54.23). The second bronze medal is from the 400 IM. Lochte swam a time of 4:08.09 finishing behind Cseh (4:06.16) and Phelps (4:03.84) once again.

Currently, the two bronze medals have 16 bids now at $14,15o. The current bid is already over the price estimate of $12,000+.

The final auction item is the two silver medals and one bronze medal Lochte won at the 2012 London Olympics. Lochte won one of the silver medals in the men’s 200 IM swimming a time of 1:54.90 to finish behind Phelps who swam a 1:54.27. The next silver medal is from the men’s 4×100 freestyle relay. The team of Nathan Adrian, Phelps, Cullen Jones, and Lochte swam a time of 3:10.38 to finish 0.45 seconds behind France. Lochte also captured the bronze medal in the men’s 200 backstroke. Lochte swam a time of 1:53.94 to finish just behind Japan’s Ryosuke Irie (1:53.78) and Tyler Clary of the United States (1:53.41).

The 200 IM silver and 200 backstroke bronze are Lochte’s last individual medals he won at an Olympics as at the 2016 Rio Olympics he only won a gold medal as a member of the United States Men’s 4×200 freestyle relay. The medals from London currently have six bids and are now at $8,054. They are estimated at $60,000+.

The six medals up for auction are all of Lochte’s silver and bronze medals. In total, Lochte won six gold, three silver, and three bronze across the 2004, 2008, 2012, and 2016 Olympics.

In addition, a 14K White Gold Olympic Ring and a watch purchased by Lochte after the 2012 London Olympics are also up for auction. The ring currently has one bid at $500 and is estimated at $8,000+. The watch has three bids and is currently at $605. The watch is estimated at $10,000+.