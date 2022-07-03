Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ryan Lochte Auctioning Off Half of His Olympic Medals for Charity

Comments: 5
by Riley Overend 5

July 03rd, 2022 News

Ryan Lochte is auctioning off six of his 12 Olympic medals for the Jorge Nation Foundation, a charity that raises funds to send seriously ill children on their dream vacations. 

“I don’t want people to think I didn’t care about the medals,” Lochte told NBC Sports. “I cherish them, but they’re just sitting in my closet collecting dust. … I feel amazing about [the auction] just because I’m going to be helping kids out.”

The 37-year-old Lochte has worked with the Jorge Nation Foundation for more than a decade. His agent also serves on the organization’s board of directors. 

Lochte’s two bronze medals from the 2008 Beijing Olympics are currently bidding at $14,150 on RR Auction, above the $12,000 estimate. His two silvers and a bronze from the 2012 London Olympics are currently going for $8,054, and his silver from the 2004 Athens Olympics is at $2,796. Bidding ends July 21. 

Lochte says he will likely put some of his six Olympic gold medals up for auction, too, at some point. However, he plans to keep his first individual Olympic gold medal from the 2008 Olympic 200-meter backstroke. 

His 12 Olympic medals match Natalie Coughlin, Jenny Thompson, and Dara Torres for second-most among swimmers behind Michael Phelps’ 28. Four of Lochte’s six silver and bronze medals came from races that Phelps won. 

At domestic meets in the past, Lochte often gave away medals to children. 

“I never kept any medal,” Lochte said, including his 27 World Championships medals, which are second all-time behind Phelps. “I’m not the one to keep memorabilia.”

Lochte also told NBC Sports that he hasn’t ruled out the option of returning to competitive swimming in the future. He hasn’t competed in a top-level meet since missing the Tokyo Olympic squad.

Mr Piano
1 hour ago

Lochte redemption arc

Kachow
Reply to  Mr Piano
59 minutes ago

I’ve always liked Lochte. He’s made mistakes in the past but he’s always seemed like a good guy with a good heart.

Mr Piano
Reply to  Kachow
56 minutes ago

I mean some people were speculating he auctioned his medals because he was broke but he did it for charity is what I’m saying

Steve Nolan
Reply to  Mr Piano
31 minutes ago

Right, and everyone commenting, “If I became a multi-millionaire as an athlete, I would simply not lose it all.”

Wrong! Happens kind of a lot, there was even a pretty good doco about it.

Joel Lin
Reply to  Kachow
12 seconds ago

He’s a good person. He’s always been a good person.

