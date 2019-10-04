Ryan & Hyland Head Up Senior & Junior Mix Of Irish Euro SC C’ships Squad

Swim Ireland has revealed its 19-strong roster set to compete at the 2019 LEN European Short Course Championships slated for Glasgow, Scotland, December 4th-8th.

The roster is composed of 11 senior swimmers and 8 juniors, with the lineup going straight from Glasgow to Dublin to race at the 2019 Irish Short Course Championships set for December 12th-15th.

Short Course World Championships bronze medalist Shane Ryan leads the Irish, while Swim Ireland Swimmer of the Year Brendan Hyland will also be travelling to Scotland. Danielle Hill is another name to watch, as the Larne swimmer fired off 4 new National Records while competing at the Irish Summer Championships.

For the younger set, junior swimmers Eoin Corby and Molly Mayne were recently named Performance Pathway Athlete of the Year for male and female, respectively. Corby made finals at both the European Junior Championships and World Junior Championships, setting 9 Irish Junior Records this season.

Mayne’s standout summer culminated with the teen snagging double bronze at the European Youth Olympic Festival in July.

National Performance Director Jon Rudd, Team Leader for the Irish Team said, “This event always helps athletes to gain some clarity on how their season is progressing towards the following summer, and we all know that our Trials in April and the summer of 2020 have an extra importance this season. Our team is a blend of experience and youth, with a number of our athletes able to progress through the rounds and challenge for the podium, whilst at the same time, it is an opportunity for a number of our very promising junior athletes to start to feel their way in senior swimming as their junior years will be over and done soon and this is the swimming world in which they will need to learn to operate going forwards.”

National Senior Team Head Coach Ben Higson will lead the Irish coaching team at the Championships, with John Szaranek (National Centre Limerick), Peter Hill (Larne), Cormac Powell (National Centre Dublin), Paul Dennis (Bangor) and Bethany Carson (National Centre Dublin) formulating the remainder of the coaching team for Glasgow.