Ryan Held on Whittling Down His In-Season 100 Free

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – MISSION VIEJO
- May 17-20, 2023
- Marguerite Aquatics Center, Mission Viejo, California
- LCM (50 meters)
ASU pro swimmer Ryan Held topped a stacked final in the 100 free at the Mission Viejo pro swim. Held was 48.7, a season-best and promising sign just 6 weeks out from the world champ trials at the end of June in Indianapolis.