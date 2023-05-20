Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ryan Held on Whittling Down His In-Season 100 Free

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – MISSION VIEJO

ASU pro swimmer Ryan Held topped a stacked final in the 100 free at the Mission Viejo pro swim. Held was 48.7, a season-best and promising sign just 6 weeks out from the world champ trials at the end of June in Indianapolis.

