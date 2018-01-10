Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
TEXAS VS. AUBURN
- Results
- Hosted by Texas
- Monday, January 8th
- 25 Yards
- Dual Meet Format
FINAL TEAM SCORES:
- MEN: Texas 160, Auburn 140
- WOMEN: Texas 175, Auburn 117
The Auburn Tigers hit the road for a dual meet against the Texas Longhorns on Monday afternoon. The Longhorn women remained undefeated, winning by nearly 60 points. On the men’s side, Texas picked up their 2nd dual meet victory of the season as they edged out Auburn by 20 points.
In the backstrokes, Auburn’s Hugo Gonzalez and Texas’ Ryan Harty battled it out. Harty took a narrow front-half lead in the 100 back, but he ended up tying Gonzalez for the win there as they touched simultaneously in 47.85 at the finish. They returned for the 200 back, with Gonzalez taking it out in 50.38 to establish his lead and winning in 1:42.98 to Harty’s 1:44.06.
6 Comments on "Ryan Harty Gives His Take on Eddie’s 20×50’s (Video)"
Are the 50s all out and LCM? 20×50 on 35 scy doesn’t seem too challenging
Yes it is SC, and I don’t think you realize how hard that set is, 35 is very fast interval
Dude, it’s basically a a 1000 Fly or IM. That’s challenging no matter who you are.
Keep in mind it’s fly.
you’re not trying to hold 33s…
Are you serious? They’re trying to hold as fast as they can the entire time. They’ll probably start out getting close to 10 seconds rest for the first couple repeats but it gets harder with each consecutive repeat due to the fast turn around. It’s 1000 fly on 1:10 per 100 base butterfly. It’s about as far as you can get from “not too challenging”.