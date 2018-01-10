Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

TEXAS VS. AUBURN

Results

Hosted by Texas

Monday, January 8th

25 Yards

Dual Meet Format

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

MEN: Texas 160, Auburn 140

WOMEN: Texas 175, Auburn 117

The Auburn Tigers hit the road for a dual meet against the Texas Longhorns on Monday afternoon. The Longhorn women remained undefeated, winning by nearly 60 points. On the men’s side, Texas picked up their 2nd dual meet victory of the season as they edged out Auburn by 20 points.

In the backstrokes, Auburn’s Hugo Gonzalez and Texas’ Ryan Harty battled it out. Harty took a narrow front-half lead in the 100 back, but he ended up tying Gonzalez for the win there as they touched simultaneously in 47.85 at the finish. They returned for the 200 back, with Gonzalez taking it out in 50.38 to establish his lead and winning in 1:42.98 to Harty’s 1:44.06.