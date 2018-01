CISF Recruitment 2018 (Sports Quota) – SwimSwam Hindi

Cisf Recruitment 2018(Sports Quota)

Swimming Events Jiske Through Selection Hoga Wo Hai:

50,100,200m Freestyle

50,100,200m Backsktroke

50,100,200m Breaststroke

50,100,200m Butterfly

Aap Upar Btayegye Event Me Se Kisi Bhi Event Se Selection Le Skte Hai

Name Of The Post: Assistant Sub Inspector/ Executive

Age Limit:20 To 25 Years

Pay Scale:Level-5 In The Pay Matrix ₹ 29,200 To 92,300/-(Pre Revised Band Pay ₹ 5200-20200+ Grade Pay ₹ 2800/-) Plus Usual And Admissible Allowances To The Central Government Employees From Time To Time.

Name Of The Post: Head Constable/ General Duty

Age Limit:18 To 23 Years

Pay Scale: Level- 4 In The Pay Matrix₹ 25,500 To 81,100/- (Pre Revised Band Pay ₹ 5200-20200+ Grade Pay ₹ 2400/-) Plus Usual And Admissible Allowances To The Central Government Employees From Time To Time.



Sports Discipline Wise Vacancies:

Athletics – 20 (10 For Men, 10 For Women) Boxing – 09 (04 For Men, 05 For Women) Basket Ball – 10 (Men Only) Football – 10 (Men Only) Hockey – 06 (Men Only) Judo – 10 (05 For Men, 05 For Women) Shooting – 16 (10 For Men, 06 For Women)



Swimming – 08 (Men Only)

Volley Ball – 10 (Men Only)

Wrestling – 06 (Men Only)

Weight Lifting – 10 (05 For Men, 05 For Women)

Baki Jankari Ke Liye Aap Niche Diye Gye Form Ko Download Kar Skte Hai.

Download Application Form And Full Notification : Click Here To Download

