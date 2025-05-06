Russian Anti-Doping Agency Hands Five-Year Suspension to Swimmer Maria Gorskova

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has suspended 19-year-old swimmer Maria Gorskova for five years following two violations of the All-Russian Anti-Doping Rules.

The decision went into effect on January 13, 2025, after a short period of provisional suspension beginning in December of 2024.

Gorskova was found to have traces of stanozolol metabolite (S1.1), an anabolic steroid, and meldonium (S4.4.1), which can be used to treat cardiovascular and neurological conditions. Both substances are included on RUSADA’s prohibited substances list, putting Gorskova in violation of clauses 4.1 Presence of a Prohibited Substance or its Metabolites or Markers in an Athlete’s Sample and 4.2 Use or Attempted Use by an Athlete of a Prohibited Substance or a Prohibited Method of the All-Russian Anti-Doping Rules.

While she has never competed on the international stage, Gorskova was a finalist at the 2024 Russian Short Course Championships back in November; she placed 4th in the 100 back (58.38), 6th in the 50 fly (26.41) and 8th in the 50 back (27.18).

Russian and Belarusian athletes have been barred from many international competitions over the last few years, although some athletes were permitted to compete at the 2024 Olympic Games under the neutral athletes’ banner.

Gorskova is set to regain her eligibility on December 15, 2028.