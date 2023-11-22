Russia and Syria Abstain From Vote As United Nations Adopts Olympic Truce For 2024

The United Nations General Assembly approved the Olympic Truce resolution for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games on Tuesday, though there were two glaring abstentions despite an official 118-0 vote.

Russia and ally Syria both abstained from voting to approve the Olympic Truce, which is designed to mirror the ancient Olympic Games in Greece, where a truce was called during the Games to ensure safe passage and participation for athletes and officials to and from the Games

Prior to an address from International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, Russian representative Maria Zabolotskaya told the delegates that the IOC’s conditions on Russian participation in Paris were “completely unacceptable” and “the height of hypocrisy and cynicism the likes of which we have not seen in recent history has been the illegal barring of Russian athletes from international sporting competitions.”

Prior to the 2022 Winter Olympics, Russia voted for the Olympic Truce resolution and then subsequently breached it by invading Ukraine four days after the Games concluded in Beijing.

Bach spoke on how the Truce is a symbol for peace during his address:

“In this fragile world, this Olympic Truce Resolution is more relevant than ever,” he said. “In these difficult times, this resolution is our opportunity to send an unequivocal signal to the world – yes, we can come together, even in times of wars and crises. Yes, we can join hands and work together for a better future. …

“The Olympic Games can contribute to this noble goal. Because the Olympic Games are the only event that brings the entire world together in peaceful competition. The Olympic athletes send the powerful message that: yes, it is possible to compete fiercely against each other and at the same time live peacefully together under one roof.

“This is our modest contribution to peace.”

The resolution was formally introduced to the General Assembly on behalf of the French Government by Tony Estanguet, and Bach appealed for the adoption of this resolution.

The resolution included the following call to action:

“Urges Member States to observe the Olympic Truce individually and collectively, within the framework of the Charter of the United Nations, throughout the period from the seventh day before the start of the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad until the seventh day following the end of the XVII Paralympic Games, to be held in Paris in 2024, in particular, to ensure the safe passage, access and participation of athletes, officials and all other accredited persons taking part in the Games of the Olympiad and the Paralympic Games, and to contribute through other appropriate measures to the safe organization of the Games.”

The Ukrainian delegation asked for Russian and Belarusian athletes to be banned from the 2024 Games and noted Russia’s previous violations of the Olympic Truce in 2008 and 2014 in addition to 2022.

The Olympic Truce will run from July 19 until Sept. 15, starting seven days prior to the start of the Paris Olympics and concluding seven days after the conclusion of the Paralympics.