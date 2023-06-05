Rockville Montgomery Lowers Three Mixed Free Relay NAG Records At Maryland State Champs

2023 Maryland State LC Championships

June 1-4, 2023

Rockville, Maryland

Rockville Swim and Fitness Center

LCM (50 meters)

Results on Meet Mobile: “Maryland State LC Championship”

The Rockville Montgomery Swim Club (RMSC) took down a trio of National Age Group relay records relays at the Maryland State Long Course Championships over the weekend, doing so in the mixed free events across three different age groups.

10 & UNDER RECORD

In the 10 and under age group, the team broke its own record from last year (with four different swimmers). The quartet of Clara Yun, Nickolas Nishnianidze, Giselle Quach and Brian Sunjaya produced a time of 2:07.63, lowering the previous mark of 2:08.52 set by RMSC in 2022.

Split Comparison – 10 & Under NAG

RMSC, 2022 RMSC, 2023 Juli Diaz – 33.09 Clara Yun – 33.03 Grayson Tempelhoff – 32.42 Nickolas Nishnianidze – 31.24 Jenna Ryan – 30.92 Giselle Quach – 31.60 Zander Pica – 32.09 Brian Sunjaya – 31.76 2:08.52 2:07.63

RMSC’s ‘B’ team of Noah Nedd, Caroline McConnell, Alexander Romero-Zermeno and Sara Young also neared the old record, clocking 2:10.02.

In the mixed 200 medley relay, RMSC’s team of Quach, Sunjaya, McConnell and Nedd clocked 2:23.46, within two seconds of the current NAG of 2:21.76 set by Irvine Novaquatics in 2021.

11-12 RECORD

The record in the 11-12 age group fell by nearly three seconds, as RMSC’s Izabella Mason (29.28), Marion Hooker (28.37), Jeremiah Germosen (26.02) and Rafael Fontana (26.81) rocketed to a time of 1:50.48, erasing DART Swimming’s 2021 mark of 1:53.21.

The DART Swimming team consisted of Andrew Yuzon, Isaac Carsel, Mikayla Tan and Elizabeth Johnson, set at the 2021 CC Summer Slam Tri Meets (splits are unavailable).

RMSC’s ‘B’ team nearly got under the previous record as well, putting up a time of 1:53.39 with a team consisting of Harper Bartholomew, Dylan Pino, Seine Lee and Natalie McCarty.

Split Comparison – 11-12 NAG Record

RMSC ‘A’ Team RMSC ‘B’ Team Izabella Mason – 29.28 Harper Bartholomew – 29.40 Marion Hooker – 28.37 Dylan Pino – 28.00 Jeremiah Germosen – 26.02 Seine Lee – 26.71 Rafael Fontana – 26.81 Natalie McCarty – 29.28 1:50.48 1:53.39

13-14 RECORD

RMSC’s quartet of Alexander Jungbluth (25.28), Jonah Ginsburg (24.24), Anika Cai (28.58) and Gabrielle Day (27.84) combined for a time of 1:45.94 in the 13-14 age group, lowering the old NAG of 1:47.66 set by DART in 2021.

That DART team consisted of Angelina Valle, Adelia Biello, Brandon Ha and Remo Mann (splits unavailable). Their time stood as the official NAG record, though USA Swimming lists a 1:47.06 mark from Elmbrook Swim Club in 2017 as the record, which was before USA Swimming began recognizing mixed relay NAGs in September 2018.

That Elmbrook team consisted of Ido Korabelnikov, Kaylyn Schoof, Reilly Tiltmann and Michael Linnihan (splits unavailable).

In the mixed 200 medley relay, Cai and Day combined with Griffin Oehler and Jack Dawson to finish in a time of 1:55.78, just shy of the current NAG of 1:55.34 set by Clovis Swim Club in 2022.

Rockville Montgomery Swim Club is a large club in Montgomery County, Maryland that has more than 1,700 swimmers training out of five different sites.