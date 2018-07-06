Robinson Earns Pan Pac Qualifying Time In 1500 To Close NZ Open

2018 NEW ZEALAND OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final day of the 2018 New Zealand Open Championships wrapped up on Friday from the Sir Owen G. Glenn National Aquatic Center in Auckland, with 23-year-old Emma Robinson earning her second Pan Pac qualifying time in the women’s 1500 freestyle.

The Brisbane-based swimmer put up a time of 16:26.88, just over a second outside her PB of 16:25.78, and well inside the Pan Pac standard of 16:32.04. She also hit the qualifying standard on day 1 in the 800, and finishes the meet as the only swimmer to do so.

In the men’s mile, 18-year-old Zac Reid dominated his way to a big win in a time of 15:25.64, topping runner-up Quinton Hurley (15:53.09) by over 27 seconds. That’s Reid’s fourth win of the meet (and third age-group record), having also won the 200, 400 and 800 free over the course of the competition.

In the men’s 100 free, 24-year-old Daniel Hunter got out to a big lead early and managed to hang on for the win, clocking 50.01. Though his personal best of 49.11 at the Commonwealth Games was just outside of the 48.93 qualifying time, he’s qualified to swim in Tokyo in the 50 free and thus will be able to compete in this event as well.

The runner-up spot went to 15-year-old Michael Pickett, who lowered his National Age Group Record of 50.69 from day 1 (leading off North Shore’s relay) down to 50.61. Tyson Henry, who broke the record for 16-year-olds on day 1 in 50.91, dropped that mark by a tenth in 50.81 for 4th.

OTHER WINNERS

24-year-old Carina Doyle won the women’s 100 free in 56.67, beating out 17-year-old Chelsea Edwards (56.89) and 20-year-old Rebecca Moynihan (56.94). This was Doyle’s third individual win of the meet, also picking up gold medals in the 200 and 400.

won the women’s 100 free in 56.67, beating out 17-year-old (56.89) and 20-year-old (56.94). This was Doyle’s third individual win of the meet, also picking up gold medals in the 200 and 400. In the 50 breaststroke events, Kaylee Jackson (32.47) and Josh Pickett (29.02) won for the women and men respectively, denying Ciara Smith (2nd, 32.80) and Julian Layton (t-4th, 29.33) the breaststroke sweeps as they had already won the 100 and 200. The 23-year-old Layton earned swimmer of the meet honors for his swim in the 200 breast, which led all swims at the competition with 892 FINA points.

