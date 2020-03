Rinvio Olimpiadi Al 2021: Le Reazioni Degli Atleti

View this post on Instagram

TOKYO 2020NE 💪🔥 I'm so relieved because it's the best thing they could have decide. A few weeks ago when this situation started to collapse and the first thoughts of not having the Olympic Games this year made me very sad, but it's very clear to me what's the most important!! We are in this together, we will get through this together 💌 Please take care, Sending love! ❤️ . . . #Tokyo2021 #TeamNL #NeverGiveUp 📸 : @paulraats