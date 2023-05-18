Riley Maher Commits to Pacific Lutheran with Team-Leading Times

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Riley Maher from Eugene, Oregon has announced her commitment to continue her academic and athletic careers at Pacific Lutheran beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.

I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Pacific Lutheran University! A HUGE thanks to my family, friends, and coaches for all of their support through this process! I can’t wait to be a Lute!!#luteville

Maher most recently competed in Sectionals in Federal Way. There she swam times of 1:09.83 in the 100 breast, 2:34.85 in the 200 breast, 1:00.61 in the 100 fly, and 2:18.83 in the 200 IM.

Maher is currently finishing up her senior year at Sheldon High School in Eugene, Oregon.

Her best SCY times are:

100 fly: 57.31

200 fly: 2:08.72

200 IM: 2:09.60

100 breast: 1:09.30

200 breast: 2:29.07

The Pacific Lutheran women finished fourth at their conference championships this past season. Maher has the potential to make a huge impact for Pacific Lutheran when she arrives on campus.

Maher’s best 100 fly time would have been the fastest on the roster by about half a second this past season, which could potentially also boost the team’s relays. In addition, her 200 fly would have been the fastest by over ten seconds this past season. She would have been second on the roster in the 100 breast, 200 breast, and 200 IM.

At the conference level, Maher’s best times would have made the A final of the 100 fly, 200 fly, 200 IM, and 200 breast. In addition, she would have made the B final of the 100 breast.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.