Rikako Ikee Wins 50 Fly By More Than One Second At Tokyo New Year’s Meet

2023 TOKYO METRO NEW YEAR’S MEET

The annual Tokyo Metro New Year’s Meet got underway tonight from Tokyo, with 22-year-old leukemia survivor Rikako Ikee highlighting the day one performances. Ikee took on the women’s 50m free and 50m butterfly double this evening, wrangling up one silver and one gold for her efforts.

Ikee warmed up with the 50m free where the two-time Olympian produced a solid time of 24.76. Getting to the wall ahead of her, however, was Shiho Matsumoto of Waseda. Matsumoto touched in a time of 24.50 to secure the gold.

In the 50m fly, Ikee upgraded herself to gold, capturing the top prize in a time of 25.86. She beat the field by over a second en route to posting a time just .23 outside of the 25.63 she produced at the 2021 Japanese Short Course Championships.

The next closest swimmer in the race was Suzuka Hasegawa who produced a time of 26.97 as the runner-up.

National record holder Ikee sat out of last year’s Short Course National Championships, thus forgoing qualification for Melbourne. The two-time Olympian said she wanted to focus on the home-based 2023 World Championships (50m) and ultimately her goal of making the Japanese squad for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Nao Horomura was another gold medalist on the night, with the 23-year-old Asian Games medalist logging a result of 1:54.26. Although his effort was well off his own personal best of 1:51.37 from 2017, it was enough to get the job done here.

The women’s 2fly saw Hiroko Makino come within striking distance of her own career-quickest in the event. Makino posted a mark of 2:05.66, comprised of splits of 59.59/1:06.07. Her time fell just .30 short of her PB of 2:05.36, a performance she put up at the 2017 Lausanne Swim Cup.

Additional Winners