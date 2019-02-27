Rick Hancock Hired As Santa Barbara Swim Club Head Coach

Rick Hancock has been hired by the Santa Barbara Swim Club Board of Directors as Head Coach of the club. A former Associate Head Coach at Memphis Tiger Swimming in Tennessee and Head Age Group Coach of the Memphis Thunder Aquatic Club, Hancock has had several top 16 nationally ranked age groupers and NCSA Juniors qualifiers under his tutelage.

Hancock himself was a two-time ACC team champion as part of the University of Virginia Cavaliers, where he also earned the program’s Leadership Award four times.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the SBSC and Southern California Swimming families, both have such a rich history of storied success,” Hancock said. “I’m humbled, too, for the opportunity to be part of these swimming communities, and I’m looking forward to getting started on new beginnings.” (Noozhawk.com)

Per its website, the Santa Barbara Swim Club (SBSC) is a year-round youth and adult swim program serving the Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria, California communities. SBSC has produced Olympians, World Champions, NCAA Champions, National Records, Southern California Record, CIF Champions, and Channel League Champions. SBSC alumni often continue their competitive swimming careers at D1, D2, and D3 universities across the country.