Purple: the Official Theme Song of Evansville Swimming

Mid-American Conference (MAC) – Men

Monday, March 4th-Thursday, March 7th

Corwin M. Nixon Aquatic Center, Oxford, Ohio (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Missouri State (1x) (results)

There’s a new head coach and a new attitude in Evansville, Indiana. As the Purple Aces men are just a week from starting the MAC Conference Championships, Evansville captain Jared Sutphin has dropped possibly the best swimming rap video since Ed Moses, Katie Hoff and crew Splashed on ‘Em in 2011.

Purple, produced by Roman RSK, is the official song of the Evansville Purple Aces. Last year, the men’s team then led by Rickey Perkins, was 5th out of 6 teams at the MAC Championships, finishing with 203 points and they would have needed to more-than-double their points to catch Southern Illinois for 4th. Under new head coach Brent Noble this year, based on seeding, the Swimulator projects them to finish 3rd out of 5 teams (Eastern Michigan dropped their men’s program), with 387 points expected from swimming alone.