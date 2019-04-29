Richard Burns Finishes USMS Nationals With 5th & 6th National Records

2019 USMS SPRING NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Richard Burns broke 2 more National Records on Sunday to close out the U.S. Masters Swimming National Championships, bringing his tally to 6 individual victories, 2 relay victories, and 5 individual National Records at the meet.

His latest 2 wins on Sunday came in the men’s 100 back, where he swam 1:07.31, and 50 fly, where he swam 28.95.

In the 100 back, he broke the 2009 record of 1:08.55 that was set by Burwell Jones. In the 50 fly, he shimmied under the 50 fly record of 28.99 that was set by Mike Freshley in 2017.

All of Burns’ results at this meet:

Event Date Seed

Time HT/LN Time Place 11 Men 100 Y Free Fri, 04/26/2019 1:00.00 4/5 58.87 1 13 Men 50 Y Back Fri, 04/26/2019 30 4/5 30.9 1 19 Men 200 Y Back Sat, 04/27/2019 2:30.00 3/5 2:27.48 1 27 Men 100 Y Fly Sat, 04/27/2019 1:07.50 2/5 1:07.46 1 39 Men 100 Y Back Sun, 04/28/2019 1:07.50 3/4 1:07.31 1 41 Men 50 Y Fly Sun, 04/28/2019 29 2/5 28.95 1

Bold = new USMS National Record.

Burns’ 2 records were among 5 on the final day of the competition, adding up to 23 in total at the meet.

Other Day 4 Records:

Daniela Barnea of Stanford Masters won the women’s 75-79 age group 400 IM in 7:02.17, which broke the old record of 7:03.61. That was her 3rd National Record in as many days at the meet, adding to previous marks in the 200 IM (3:14.61) and 200 fly (3:36.66).

After winning the 100 fly and 50 free on Saturday, Marcin Cieslak finished his meet with a win in the 50 fly on Sunday. He swam 20.99 to top the 25-29 age group, which broke the old record of 21.11 that was set in 2012 by US Olympian Davis Tarwater.

Puget Sound Masters broke the National Record in the men's 55+ 200 medley relay, swimming a 1:45.05. The winning relay was made up of Carl Haynie (28.33), Daniel Phillips (28.53), Brad Hering (24.48), and Bruno Souviraa-Labastie (23.71). The old record of 1:45.32 was set in 2009 by a team from Oregon.

Final Scores

Top 10 – Men and Women Combined

Arizona Masters – 2,572 Colorado Masters – 1,741 The Olympic Club – 1,458 Oregon Masters – 1,359 Las Vegas Masters – 1,177 Illinois Masters – 1,118 Puget Sound Masters – 1,068 New Albany Aquatics Club – 923 Wisconsin Masters – 804 North Carolina Masters – 677

All Record-breaking swims at the meet

Sunday, April 28

Daniela Barnea, Stanford Masters: women’s 75-59 400 IM (7:02.17)

Richard Burns, Tamalpais Aquatics Masters: men’s 75-79 100 backstroke (1:07.31)

Marcin Cieslak, Swim Fort Lauderdale: men’s 25-29 50 butterfly (20.99)

Richard Burns, Tamalpais Aquatics Masters: men’s 75-79 50 butterfly (28.95)

Puget Sound Masters: men’s 55+ 200 medley relay (1:45.05)

Saturday, April 27

Jeff Commings, Arizona Masters: men’s 45-49 200 backstroke (1:52.23)

Richard Burns, Tamalpais Aquatics Masters: men’s 75-79 200 backstroke (2:27.48)

Katarzyna Wilk, Las Vegas Masters: women’s 25-29 50 freestyle (22.00)

Daniela Barnea, Stanford Masters: women’s 75-59 200 IM (3:14.61)

Jeff Commings, Arizona Masters: men’s 45-49 50 breaststroke (25.66)

Carlo Travaini, Mission Viejo Masters: men’s 55-59 50 breaststroke (26.32)

Richard Burns, Tamalpais Aquatics Masters: men’s 75-79 100 butterfly (1:07.46)

Traci Granger, Los Angeles Peninsula Swimming: women’s 60-64 100 butterfly (1:03.59)

Arizona Masters Swim Club Inc: mixed 85+ 200 medley relay (4:17.52)

Friday, April 26

Andrew Appleby, New Albany Aquatics: men’s 18-24 100 IM (48.96)

Carlo Travaini, Mission Viejo Nadadores: men’s 55-59 100 IM (55.09)

Rick Colella, Puget Sound Masters: men’s 65-69 100 IM (57.37)

Margaret Toppel, Oregon Masters: women’s 70-74 100 freestyle (1:06.03)

Matt Grevers, Illinois Masters: men’s 34-39 50 backstroke (21.37)

Richard Burns, Tamalpais Aquatic Masters: men’s 75-79 50 backstroke (30.90)

Daniela Barnea, Stanford Masters: women’s 75-79 200 butterfly (3:36.66)

Arizona Masters Swim Club Inc: mixed 85+ 200 freestyle relay (3:18.65)

Thursday, April 25

Dan Kirkland, Oregon Masters: men’s 70-74 1650 freestyle (20:16.24)

Note: All records are subject to change pending verification.