Rice Promotes Jessica Rodriguez to Full-Time Assistant Coach

After spending 2 years as a volunteer assistant, Rice University has promoted Jessica Rodriguez to become the full-time assistant of its women’s swimming team. She replaces Amanda Caldwell, who in May was named the new head coach for Georgia Southern.

While volunteering with the Rice varsity team, Rodriguez was also coaching with the on-campus USA Swimming club Rice Aquatics leading the beginner and intermediate teen groups.

“I couldn’t be more pleased than to announce the promotion of Jessica Rodriguez to assistant coach,” Rice head coach Seth Huston said. “She has proven herself to be a valuable member of our coaching staff over the last two-plus years and she continues to grow in her new role. The team was so excited when I told them the news. They know Jessica has a passion for swimming, for them as people and for Rice University.”

Rodriguez was a three-time Academic all-conference honoree while swimming at North Texas. She also spent one year as a volunteer assistant with her alma mater before moving back to her native Houston.

“That’s Jessica ‘building the whole person’ as we say at Rice,” coach Huston added. “At our University, athletic department and within our swimming program, we strive to develop an individual to be a committed student, athlete and teammate, as well as a contributor to the whole community. Jessica can and will lead by her values and actions.”