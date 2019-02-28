Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Rice Crushes School Record in 800 Free Relay to Open Conference USA

Conference USA – Women

The Rice Owls and the 4-time defending champion Florida International Panthers split the wins on day 1 of the 2019 Conference USA Championships to share the lead after 2 relay events.

In the 200 medley relay, FIU swam a season-best of 1:38.35 in the 200 medley relay, with a winning team of Naomi Ruele (24.44 – back), Sara Gyertyanffy (27.08 – breast), Stephanie Hussey (24.12 – fly), and Helga Fodor (22.71 – free). That didn’t leave them too far ahead of the runner-up Owls, who touched in 1:38.70. The backstroker and butterfly legs were the difference-makers for FIU: they had a combined 7-tenths advantage on those two legs over Rice.

The 800 free relay, meanwhile, wasn’t quite as close. Rice swam a 7:07.77, which broke the school record, set in 2013, by almost 4 seconds. That ranks them 3rd among mid-major teams nationally this season, behind only Navy and Harvard (who were both 7:06s last weekend).

The winning team included Marta Cano Minarro (1:45.98) on the leadoff, Claire Therien (1:47..85), Ellery Parish (1:46.52), and Lindsay Mathys (1:47.42). Minarro’s leadoff split is the 2nd-fastest 200 free in school history, behind only NCAA National Championship qualifier Casey Clark, who swam a 1:45.69 in 2013.

While Rice should remain competitive in the swimming portion of the meet, they will ultimately succumb to the FIU divers. Rice doesn’t have any divers, while FIU went 1-2-3-4-5 in all 3 diving disciplines last season. In a meet that swims 3 finals but scores only 2, that’s worth 246 points – a tough deficit for the Owls to overcome. FIU won last year’s meet by 250 points with that 246-point diving advantage.

Team Scores After Day 1 of Competition:

  1. (TIE) Rice/FIU – 74
  3. (TIE) Marshall/North Texas – 62
  5. (TIE) Florida Atlantic/Old Dominion

3
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Henry Savage

Didn’t FAU and ODU just swim in the CCSA meet

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
22 minutes ago
RenéDescartes

ODU men just swam there. Probably FAU men too.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
23 seconds ago
TAK

Wow, 246 diving points to zero in diving – and Cal fans complain about Texas . . .

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!