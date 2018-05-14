Rhee, Delaney Break 50 Free Section Records At CIF San Diego Div 2

2018 CIF San Diego Div 2 Championship

May 9-12, 2018

Georgette Torres Aquatic Center

El Cajon, California

Just as we saw at the CIF San Diego Div 1 Championships, plenty of records well by the wayside at the Div 2 Championships, including some section records (meaning faster than either D1 or D2). In the team race, Cathedral Catholic came out on top for both boys and girls. Check out full meet recaps below.

Girls

A pair of Section Records highlighted the girls meet, with La Costa Canyon junior Rachel Rhee breaking her own mark in the 50 free in a time of 23.05. Her record from last year was 23.19, and for a point of reference, this year’s D1 title was won in 23.41. The other Section Record was in the 200 medley relay, where Rhee combined with teammates Noelle Harvey (27.20), Tegan Preston (28.70), Erin Taggart (26.28) to anchor in 23.00 and go 1:45.18 to break the Division 2 Record (1:48.28) and the Section Record of 1:45.34, set by Torrey Pines at the D1 Championships going on at the same time.

The other record for the girls came from Preston, who broke her own Div 2 mark in the 100 breast by .06 in 1:03.23. She also won the 200 IM in 2:04.21, while Rhee also had an individual win in the 200 free (1:47.47) for her third straight title.

Senior Juliana Fox of Mt. Carmel had two wins of her own, winning the 100 fly (55.84) and 100 back (55.81). Her teammate Leanna Gharbaoui was the victor in the 100 freestyle in a time of 52.34. The other individual win went to Cathedral Catholic’s Greta Fanta in the 500 free (4:51.01).

La Jolla won the 200 free relay in 1:39.70, and Rhee led off in 51.18 as La Costa Canyon won the 400 free relay in 3:32.84.

Girls Final Team Scores

Cathedral Catholic, 353 La Costa Canyon, 311 Mt. Carmel, 211 University City, 201 La Jolla, 194

Boys

Three Section Records fell for the boys, led by La Costa Canyon’s Dylan Delaney who ripped a 20.35 in the 50 freestyle. It took out the 2013 Section mark of 20.39 from Caleb Davies, and removed Brandon Crabtree‘s 2012 Div 2 record of 20.42. Pierce Dietze of The Bishop’s School was also very quick in 20.53, both under the Div 1 winning time (20.67).

Delaney was part of one of the Section relay records as well, splitting 44.98 on the third leg before teammate Brandon Kulik unloaded a 44.56 as they got under Carlsbad’s 2009 mark of 3:05.77 in 3:05.44. Dietze had a notable anchor for the 3rd place team in 44.31.

Cathedral Catholic broke the third Section Record in the 200 medley relay, with Ty Gruwell (23.44), Josh He (25.81), Yuma Dugas (22.70) and Jeremy Berman (21.50) combining for a 1:33.45 to erase another ’09 Carlsbad record from the books (1:33.94). The Bishop’s School (1:33.68) were also under the old record as the runners-up.

He, Kulik and Jacob Sauter of Del Norte were the three boys who had two individual wins apiece, with He winning the 100 breast (57.04) and 200 IM (1:52.39). Kulik won the 100 fly (48.55) and 100 back (49.55), while Sauter took the 200 (1:38.71) and 500 free (4:29.46).

While Delaney and Dietze went 1-2 in the 50 free, they just reversed the order in the 100, with Dietze winning in 44.88 to shatter the D2 record of 45.76 by nearly a second. Delaney was 45.93 for 2nd. In the other event of the meet, La Costa Canyon won the 200 free relay in 1:25.77 with a notable 20.93 lead-off from Steven Abrahamson.

Boys Final Team Scores