Blitz, Crage Shine As Torrey Pines Defends CIF San Diego Div 1 Titles

2018 CIF San Diego Div 1 Championship

May 9-12, 2018

Georgette Torres Aquatic Center

El Cajon, California

Multiple relay records fell and four swimmers emerged with two individual titles as Torrey Pines High School successfully defended their CIF San Diego Div 1 titles over the weekend. Check out a recap for the girls and boys meets below.

Girls

Torrey Pines bookended the girls meet with relay record in the first and last event, starting things off in the 200 medley. Notable splits on the back half from Leah Coffin (24.59) and Kira Crage (23.17) led them to a new mark of 1:45.34, taking down the school’s 2013 record of 1:45.52. Carlsbad took 2nd in 1:48.16.

In the 400 free relay, Jordan Naughton (52.91), Megan Woelkers (52.69), Mia Kragh (52.36) and Crage (50.69) combined for a time of 3:28.65, lowering Eastlake’s 2009 record by a full second. Torrey Pines also won the 200 free relay for a sweep, with Kragh anchoring in 23.68 as they went 1:37.80.

Individually, Crage and Anna Brooker of Carlsbad led the way both picking up a pair of wins. Crage won the 50 (23.41) and 100 free (50.06), with teammate Kragh the runner-up in the 100 at 51.46. Brooker won the 200 IM in 2:06.15 and the 100 back in 56.43, edging out Coffin (56.47) by a slim margin. Coffin had a win of her own in the 100 fly in 54.66.

The other individual winners on the day went to Laney Hall of Grossmont, Julissa Arzave of Bonita Vista and Amelia Cho of Torrey Pines. Hall won the 200 free in 1:50.09, Arzave took the 500 free in 4:56.30, and Cho got by fellow Torrey Pine sophomore Dani Rosenthal by .05 in the 100 breast, 1:04.72 to 1:04.77. Cho actually beat Rosenthal by the exact same margin last year, 1:04.25 to 1:04.30.

Girls Final Team Scores

Torrey Pines, 535 Carlsbad, 334.5 San Marcos, 192 Poway, 178 Scripps Ranch, 164

Boys

Senior Jordan Blitz led the way for Torrey Pines on the boys side, winning two individual events and swimming on their only winning relay in the 400 free. Blitz won the 200 free in 1:39.70, .01 faster than he did in 2017, over Rancho Buena Vista’s Kai Gotsch (1:40.79). He then won the 500 free going away in 4:31.32, and also anchored the team in 46.50 as they won the 400 free relay in 3:09.95. Gotsch had a win of his own in the 100 fly, clocking 50.61.

Jaedan Calder, a junior from Vista High School, was the other one who snagged a pair of individual wins. Calder won the sprint double in times of 20.67 and 45.74, taking out Poway’s Ben Huffman (20.84) in the 50. Though he didn’t win any events individually, Huffman was key with anchors of 20.21 and 20.19 as Poway won both the 200 medley and 200 free relays. In the 200 medley he actually ran down Blitz, who split 21.34, as Poway won by just .05. In the 200 free, he and his teammates clocked 1:26.07 to establish a new meet record, lowering Carlsbad’s 1:27.20 from 2005.

Senior Carlson Temple of the Patrick Henry Patriots was the other standout performer, winning the 200 IM (1:52.10) and taking the runner-up spot in the 100 breast. The 100 breast was a particularly wild event, with six guys coming within half a second of each other. Kaito Koyama of Torrey Pines came out on top in 57.31, followed by Temple (57.34), who won last year.

George Wythes, another Torrey Pines swimmer, won the final individual event of the meet in the 100 back (52.40).

Final Boys Team Scores