Retired Olympian Conor Dwyer Enters University Of Florida Hall Of Fame

The University of Florida’s F Club Committee has revealed its latest inductees into the storied school’s Hall of Fame, with American Olympic medalist Conor Dwyer among those honored.

Identified as ‘Gator Greats’, the top tier of inductees are said to have brought recognition and prominence to the University of Florida and themselves by their athletic accomplishments as a student-athlete.

Dwyer joins fellow inductees Jeff Demps (Men’s Track & Field & Football), Joe Haden (Football), Michelle Moultrie (Softball), Chandler Parsons (Men’s Basketball), Christian Taylor (Men’s Track & Field) and Mike Zunino (Baseball).

Dwyer competed as Florida Gator from 2009-2011, wrangling up 12-time All American honors and 3 NCAA titles during his reign. He also notched SEC, NCAA Male Swimmer of the Year and SEC Male Commissioner’s Trophy awards as a student-athlete in Gainesville.

Beyond Florida, Dwyer earned gold medals at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games as a member of the men’s 800m free relay, also snagging individual 200m free bronze in Rio.

However, in 2019, Dwyer was suspended for 20 months after a panel found he “had testosterone pellets inserted in his body in violation of the rules.”

According to USADA (the United States Anti-Doping Agency), Dwyer tested positive for an anabolic agent in three different out-of-competition tests on November 15, November 27 and December 20, 2018.

His suspension expired in August of 2020, however, in October of 2019 the then-30-year-old announced his retirement from competitive swimming.

Per his Instagram post at the time, “Today i’m announcing my retirement from professional swimming. It has been an incredible ride and I have accomplished more than my wildest dreams. It was an honor to represent my country alongside my teammates.



“Thank you to my coaches for teaching me that you can achieve anything if you out work everyone. To my mom who taught me how to swim, to my parents who took me to swim practice when it was 5am and subzero in Chicago and sacrificed so much for me because they believed in me and my dreams. Thank you to all my siblings and cousins for never missing a single meet, for being my rock throughout this unforgettable ride. To all the friends and teammates that have been there, old and new, I cherish every moment and memories we have made throughout the years.



“I have always felt that swimming chose me- it has and will always have a very special place in my heart.



“This is an unfortunate end to an incredible chapter of my life. I believe that things happen for a reason, and I can’t wait to share with you all the next chapter of my life.”