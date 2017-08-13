Reno Aquatic Club Hires Former Arizona St Assistant Ryan Mallam

The Reno Aquatic Club has announced Ryan Mallam as its new head coach. He replaces Brian Holm as the team’s head coach.

Mallam comes to the club ranks from the college level, where he’s spent the last two seasons as the associate head coach at Arizona State. There, he was the first hire by Arizona State head coach Bob Bowman, who was also the head coach of the 2016 U.S. Men’s Olympic Team (and longtime personal coach to Michael Phelps).

“Ryan has a way of looking at swimming with fresh ideas and viewpoints,” Bowman said of his former assistant. “His skill of vocalizing those innovations to the athletes is second to none.”

Mallam left Arizona State just over a month ago.

Prior to Arizona State, Mallam spent 2 seasons as associate head coach for the Texas A&M, and for 3 years before that he was the head coach of Indian River State College – the top Junior College program in the country.

As an athlete, Mallam swam at South Carolina, where he was a 4-year letter winner and qualified for the U.S. Open Championships. After finishing his undergraduate work, he completed his law degree at the John Marshall Law School.

“I am extremely excited for this opportunity to coach at Reno Aquatic Club,” Mallam said. “I look forward to getting back to club coaching, working with the staff, and meeting the athletes in the coming weeks.”

The announcement coincides with the Reno Aquatic Club’s celebration of its 45th anniversary. The team is recognized as a bronze medal club, making them one of the top 200 clubs in the country.

While successfully coaching at the collegiate level, Ryan has also offered clinics and camps for age group swimmers. As the Head Coach and owner of Mallam Swim Clinics, Ryan uses drills and techniques used by collegiate and pro swimmers to motivate age group swimmers.

Ryan enjoys running marathons and playing the guitar. He has a son Levi and a Rhodesian Ridgeback named Arrow.

