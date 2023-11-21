Records Fall As Brown Sweeps 2023 Bruno Invite

2023 Bruno Invite

November 17-19, 2023

Providence, R.I.

Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center

SCY (25 yards)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2023 Bruno Invite”

The Brown University men and women handily topped runner-up Georgetown this weekend at the three-day 2023 Bruno Invite.

The Bear men won all but four events, with the other four top spots claimed by Binghamton. Brown’s women’s team claimed wins across 16 of 20 events, with the other four wins split between New Hampshire and Georgetown.

Men’s recap

Jack Kelly from Brown won three individual events and achieved NCAA ‘B’ cuts in all of them. He broke the team record and pool record with his 200 breast (1:52.56) and won both the 100 breast (52.18) and 200 IM (1:44.60) in season-best times only .10 away from his personal records.

Brown swept the 100 and 200 breast, with Kelly’s teammates Jake Regenwetter (54.02/1:58.18) and Harrison Powe (54.16/1:58.46) placing 2nd and 3rd in both events.

Though he finished 4th in the final (54.74), Bailey De Luise’s 54.22 prelims swim was good for a new Georgetown program record in the 100 breast.

Aidan Wilson (3:53.26) placed 1st in the 400 IM. In both the 200 and 400 IM, Binghamton senior Henry Shemet (1:46.85 / 3:53.85) took 2nd and Brown’s Regenwetter (1:47.88 / 3:54.22) finished 3rd. Shemet’s 200 IM broke his own Binghamton school record.

Binghamton junior Eli Lanfear broke the school record with his 47.83 win in the 100 back, nearly a full second under the previous record set in 2014. Joining him in the top three positions were Rider University’s duo of Lucas Racevicius (48.22) and Christian Overton (49.30).

In diving action, Rowland Lawver broke Brown’s 3-meter school record (391.80 points) to earn the win, with teammate Matteo Vasiliadis (360.90) taking 2nd and Georgetown’s Charlie Reichle (339.80) claiming 3rd. Lawver (345.90) also won the 1-m, with a distant 2nd from Georgetown’s Nicolas Santiago (301.30) and 3rd by Brown’s Nicholas Shen (299.55).

Jordan Gross, from the ‘C’ final of the 200 fly, put up a 1:47.81 that would have won the meet if he had qualified for the ‘A’ final. The senior dropped more than four seconds and broke the Georgetown school record with his swim. Binghamton’s Jake Vecchio touched the wall 1st in the ‘A’ final (1:48.46) ahead of Brown’s KJ Losee (1:48.53) and Chris Ma (1:49.10). Ma earned a win in the 100 fly with a time of 48.11 with Binghamton’s Lanfear (48.28) and Mark Crocker (48.41) close behind for 2nd and 3rd.

The Brown 200 free relay team of Marcus Lee, Jonathan Gim, Tucker Peterson, and Nathan DePiero (1:19.04) set the pace for Binghamton’s team of Lanfear, Shemet, Sandon Karinsky, and Liam Preston (1:19.60) to set a new program record and America East conference record by taking 2nd. Georgetown’s 3rd-place time of 1:20.94 was good for a new school record, set by Shaun Kronenwetter, De Luise, Grant Closson, and Connor Brennan.

Binghamton men named Liam took 1st and 2nd in the 200 free: Liam Preston (1:37.54) and Liam Murphy (1:38.19) beat out Brown’s Lee (1:38.50).

Binghamton’s Lanfear, Shemet, Preston, and Murphy prevented Brown from sweeping the men’s relays. The Bearcat men won the 800 free relay with a 6:32.53, nearly six seconds ahead of Brown’s 2nd-place finish by Lee, Donavan Jeng, Losee, and Andrew Berzolla (6:38.20).

In the 50 free, it was Brown’s Gim who made it 1st to the wall (19.86), chased by Binghamton’s Lanfear (19.94) and Brown’s Lee (20.10). The Brown-Binghamton-Brown pattern continued in the 100 free: Lee (43.71), Lanfear (44.14), and Jeng (44.36). Georgetown’s Kronenwetter set a new school record in the 50 free (20.41) from the ‘B’ final.

Brown went the distance with Berzolla (4:23.97), Wilson (4:24.71), and Max Hardart (4:26.62) going 1st, 2nd, 3rd in the 500 free, and 1st through 5th in the 1650 free. Wilson (15:06.08) and Hardart (15:22.86) met NCAA ‘B’ qualifying standards, and Jake Lowrey (15:29.34) rounded out the top three.

The Bears also swept the 200 backstroke: Finn Quested (1:46.97), Lowrey (1:47.59), and Colin Mackellar (1:47.68). JD Suarez finished 4th slightly off his prelims time of 1:47.87 which set the Colgate program record.

In an exciting finale, the 400 free relay came down to the anchor leg, with Binghamton’s Murphy and Brown’s Peterson entering in a dead heat at 2:12.15. The Bears barely out-touched the Bearcats with 2:56.16 for Brown’s team (Jeng, Lee, Kelly, and Peterson) and 2:56.25 for Binghamton’s (Shemet, Lanfear, Preston, and Murphy).

Team Scores

Brown, 1428 Georgetown, 820 Binghamton, 723 Rider, 390 Colgate, 290

Women’s recap

Georgetown’s Erin Hood placed 1st in the 200 breast with a season-best 2:14.57, 2nd in 200 IM with a school record-setting 2:01.47, and 3rd in the 400 IM with a 4:20.99. Her teammate Maddie Bauer, a fifth-year transfer from the University of Michigan, set a new Georgetown school record of 1:48.60 with her 3rd-place finish in the 200 free. Bauer was the 2022 Big Ten Champion in the event with 1:47.14 as a junior; her 1:46.66 lifetime best came from a time trial as a senior during the 2023 Big Ten Championships.

Brown’s Isabella George set a program record with her win in the 3-m dive (329.30). Her teammate Elena Yeh took 2nd (298.50) and Georgetown’s Liz Durgin placed 3rd (290.60). Brown swept the 1-m dives: Yeh (297.85), Bowie Krawczyk (279.50), and George (276.25).

Another program record fell with Brown’s 400 medley team of Jenna Reznicek, Gillian Tu, Zehra Bilgin, and Morgan Lukinac winning in 3:37.69. Binghamton’s 2nd-place finish (3:44.71) was good for a school record as well, with Maddie Hoover, Courtney Moane, Olivia Philbrick, and Haley Nowak taking nearly two seconds off the previous record set last season at the America East Championships. The Bears went on to win every women’s relay at the meet.

Georgetown’s 2nd-place finish in the 200 medley relay set a new school record: Lindsey Wagner, Erin Hood, Genevieve Youngman, and Madeline Malone finished in 1:41.01, behind Brown’s team of Reznicek, Tu, Lily Klinginsmith, and Samantha Scott’s 1:39.68 winning time.

Reznicek broke the pool record at Brown’s Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center with a 52.68 1st place finish and NCAA ‘B’ cut in the 100 back. She also won the 200 back in 1:58.42 and took 2nd in prelims of the 100 fly but did not race in the final.

Ella Guilfoil, a sophomore, racked up 60 points for the University of New Hampshire. After winning the 200 IM (2:00.85) on day one of the meet, she shaved 9.1 seconds off her best time to narrowly win the 400 IM (4:15.33), holding off a back-half charge from Brown’s Sumner Chmielewski (4:15.64). Guilfoil and Chmielewski both achieved NCAA ‘B’ qualifying times in the 400 IM. Guilfoil also finished 2nd in the 200 back (1:58.77) – just behind Brown’s Reznicek (1:58.42) and ahead of Colgate’s MG King (1:59.14).

Multi-event winners from Brown included Bilgin, who won the 500 free (4:50.62), 100 fly (53.87), and 200 fly (1:58.63 – NCAA ‘B’) and Lukinac, who took the 200 free (1:47.40), 100 free (49.09 – NCAA ‘B’), and tied for 1st with teammate Scott in the 50 free (22.81). In the 100 free, Lukinac led the event sweep by Brown women with her teammates Klinginsmith (49.56) and Kelly Dolce (49.97) bringing in 2nd and 3rd. Dolce also took 2nd in the 200 free with a season-best 1:48.45.

Brown freshman Gillian Tu continued her undefeated winning streak in the 100 breast with an NCAA ‘B’ cut and season-best 1:01.21, just ahead of her teammate Amie Barrow, who set new lifetime bests with 2nd place finishes in the 100 and 200 breast (1:02.66 and 2:14.85).

During the distance session, Georgetown’s Kira Agne (16:50.94) placed 1st in the 1650 free, holding off Brown’s 2nd-through-5th place finishes by Sara Barrett (16:53.57), Chmielewski (16:57.33), Dana Li, and Bella Antoniuk.

Angelica Reali from Georgetown scored two 2nd-place touches in the 100 and 200 fly (54.17 and 2:01.11). Her 200 set a new program record and was .7 faster than her previous best time achieved last year when Georgetown participated in Boston University’s Terrier Invitational for their mid-season meet.

Team Scores