Rebels Set To Welcome Arizona For Annual UNLV Invitational

2021 UNLV Invitational

Courtesy: UNLV Athletics

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – UNLV swimming and diving will take on the No. 15 Arizona men’s team, as well as the Arizona women’s squad in the annual UNLV Invitational Thursday and Friday at the Jim Reitz Pool. The prelims will begin at 8 am for the women and 11:30 for the men while the finals will take place at 5 pm for the women and 8:30 pm for the men each day.

Heading into the second meet of the season, the Rebel men are led by senior Richard Szilagyi who sits at third in the 50 back (22.70) and fifth in the 100 back (50.13) in the WAC rankings. Szilagyi is joined atop the WAC standings by sophomore Christopher Mykannen at second in the 500 free (4:29.45), Vuk Celic at second in the 1000 free (9:24.62)), junior Jack Binder at fifth in the 100 breast time (55.72), junior Ivan Zhukov in the fourth for the 200 breast (2:03.64) and 400 IM (4:01.18), and junior Michael Klauss who is fourth in the 200 fly (1:52.44).

The UNLV women’s squad, meanwhile, is headlined by current Mountain West leaders in junior Teneka Ash with the MW’s top 1000 free time (10:12.65) and freshman Blanka Bokros who ranks first in the 200 fly (2:00.85) and third in the 100 fly (55.94). Senior Kate Afanasyeva is second in the 50 back (25.99) and fourth in 100 back (56.07), junior Kacey Kiuchi is fifth in the 200 back (2:03.65), freshman Ruby Howell ranks fourth in the 200 breast (2:20.90) while Gabby Lizzul (4:30.83) and Gabby Tellez (4:32.73) are fourth and fifth in the 400 IM to round out the Rebel women’s top MW times.

“This will be our first meet of the season with prelims and finals, so it’s a great chance to finally put all of our training to the test,” said head coach Ben Loorz. “We are only six weeks away from the conference championship at this point, so this competition is very necessary for our preparation. The opportunity to test ourselves against one of the top teams in the country is exactly what we need.”