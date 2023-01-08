Rebecca Meder Collects 4 Golds At South African Grand Prix #1

2023 SOUTH AFRICAN GRAND PRIX #1 – NELSPRUIT

January 5th – January 7th

Nelspruit Swimming Pool, Mpumalanga, South Africa

LCM (50m)

Results – Meet Mobile: 2023 Grand Prix Invitation Swimming Meet-MP

2022 Short Course World Championships finalist Rebecca Meder stole the show at the 2023 South African Grand Prix #1 which just concluded from Nelspruit.

The 20-year-old took on a hefty 5-event schedule over the two-day affair, resulting in 4 gold medals and 1 silver in her first meet back after Melbourne.

Meder topped the 200m free podium in a time of 2:05.07 and followed that up with a 100m fly win in a mark of 1:02.79.

The women’s 100m breast also fell victim to Meder, with the Seagulls swimmer posting a winning effort of 1:12.13. She wrapped up her meet with a time of 2:17.11 to also top the podium in the 200m IM.

In the 50m fly, Meder settled for silver in 28.59 while it was 15-year-old Jessica Thompson who got to the wall first in 28.09.

Meder is coming off of a successful campaign at the 2022 Short Course World Championships. She finished 6th in the 100m IM, producing a new national record and African continental record of 58.46 in the process.

Meder just missed the final of the 200m IM, placing 10th in a time of 2:07.47, another South African national record.