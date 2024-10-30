Rebecca Guy Breaks 30-34 World Record At 2024 Swim England Masters National Championships

Courtesy: Swim England

The first world record of the GoCardless Swim England Masters National Championships has been broken by Bristol Henleaze swimmer Rebecca Guy.

Competing in the Female 30-34 Years 50m Butterfly, Guy put in a dominant display, finishing two seconds quicker than her nearest rival to take the gold in a new worlds best time.

She finished in a time of 26.37 which took 0.30 off the previous world top time, set by Japanese swimmer Masako Ida in 2023.

Guy’s time was so fast that it was quicker than anyone of any age group across the Female 50m Butterfly event as she deservedly left Ponds Forge with gold.

Despite no further world records in the second session, there were plenty more European and British bests after five new records were broken in the morning session.

Two more of those came in the same Female 50m Butterfly events as Elizabeth Woolner and Georgina Pryor set new British best times.

Woolner clocked in at 30.37 in the 55-59 Years event whilst Pryor stormed to victory in the 25-29 Years category with an impressive time of 26.53.

Records fall in Championships first relays

However the session at Ponds Forge started out with three new British records in the Mixed 4x200m Freestyle relay event. The first came in the 160+ age group, as Paul Barnard, Alexandra Davies, Helen Sadler and Daniel Mills representing Trafford Metro secured a magnificent time of 8:28:10.

The team smashed the two-year-old record held by the club by 14 seconds.

At last years event, it was Woking who secured a new British record in the 200+ age category with a time of 8:58:07. This year, Basingstoke’s team of Spencer Turner, Fleur Turner, Elizabeth Godfrey and Russell Clash bettered that by nine seconds with a fantastic time of 8:49:80.

In the 240+ category, Karen Graham, Joanne Beardsworth, Lyn Hughes and Nicholas Parkes of Harrogate finished their 800m Freestyle relay race in a time of 9:34:13, two seconds faster than the previous best set by their teammates two years ago.

The Open/Male 200m backstroke record was broken in the 50-54 age category for the second time this year, as Daniel Cotton of Spencer Swim Team registered a time of 2:11:09.

Earlier this year, it was Michael Nolan who set a great time of 2:17:90 but in the second session of the GoCardless Swim England Masters National Championships, Cotton was able to better that by six seconds.

It was success at his home pool for City of Sheffield swimmer, Ian Swift, as he broke the record in the Open/Male 100m Breaststroke 50-54 years age category with a fantastic time of 1:06:48.

Just one second separated Swift and Michael Hodgson of Guildford City Swimming Club, who last set the record six years ago in 2018 (1:07:08).

Another record from 2018 was broken in the Men’s 100m Breaststroke, and it was Martin Bennell of Basingstoke in the 45-49 age category who took the title.

Just nine tenths of a second secured the record for Bennell, registering a time of 1:05:05 in comparison to Robert Robson’s time of 1:05:96 in 2018.

Chris Jones of Portsmouth Northsea broke his own record with his 50m split in the Men’s 100m Breaststroke race (40-44 age category). Last year he produced an impressive time of 28.95 and performed even stronger this year with a 50m split of 28.47.

Trafford Metro’s duo of Judy Brown and Rachel Barton both cemented their place into the record books in the Female 200m Backstroke.

Brown broke her own European record with a powerful swim in the 60-64 Years event. Her time was a 2:36.05, which took around 0.40 of a second off her time from earlier this year.

Barton meanwhile smashed the British best time, setting a 3:23.65 to take around seven seconds off her previous mark from this event last year.

Georgina Heyn also became a British record holder in Female 40-44 Years 100m Breaststroke. The Woking swimmer set a 1:10.63 to finish 0.19 ahead of second place Sarah Johnson to take the gold.

Day One, Session Two, Medal Roll of Honour

Mixed 4x200m Freestyle Team

72+ Years

1. Birmingham Masters, 8:49:61

2. Medway Maritime, 9:06:31

3. Preston, 9:41:23

120+ Years

1. Bo Newham, 8:42:43

2. Nottingham Leander, 8:46:58

3. Crawley, 9:22:22

160+ Years

1. Trafford Met, 8:28:10

2. Co Sheffield, 9:47:97

200+ Years

1. Basingstoke, 8:49:80

2. Teddington, 10:08:31

3. Basildon and Phoenix, 10:12:16

240+ Years

1. Harrogate, 9:34:13

2. East Anglian, 10:21:78

3. Bracknell, 10:44:68

Female 200m Backstroke

18-24 Years

1. Niamh James, Bishop Stortford, 2:17.73

2. Amelia Moss, Ramsbottom, 2:27.44

3. Connie Milburn, Harrogate, 2:27.67

25-29 Years

1. Kathryn Greenslade, Trafford Metro, 2:11.20

2. Samantha Auker, City of Cambridge, 2:30.59

3. Emily Harbisher, Newquay, 2:31.32

30-34 Years

1. Nia Westlake, Gloucester Masters, 2:29.33

2. Megan McDonagh, Otter, 2:37.83

3. Verity Mcwee, Buxton, 2:45.80

35-39 Years

1. Kelly McIntosh, Silver City, 2:28.17

2. Hannah Loughlin, Teddington, 2:30.36

3. Vicki Payne, Gloucester Masters, 2:32.09

40-44 Years

1. Rebecca Newson, Exe Masters, 2:28.87

2. Laure Kearns, Teddington, 2:37.32

3. Katie Moore, City of Liverpool, 2:37.72

45-49 Years

1. Helen Barrison, Barnet Copthall, 2:41.17

2. Susan Evans, Biggleswade, 2:42.82

3. Jo Lee-Pearce, Hemel Hempstead, 2:44.92

50-54 Years

1. Jo Corben, SD Trojan, 2:25.12

2. Bethan Bell, Gloucester Masters, 2:42.63

3. Jill Groves, Kenilworth Masters, 2:44.28

55-59 Years

1. Bridget Trefgarne, Barnes SC, 2:44.15

2. Lydia Lock, Leicester Penguins, 2:45.56

3. Jennifer Powell, Black Country and Potteries Masters, 2:58.77

60-64 Years

1. Judy Browne, Trafford Metro, 2:36.05

2. Julie Hoyle, Harrogate, 2:42.08

3. Blanaid Walker, Witney, 3:10.77

65-69 Years

1. Amanda Heath, Spencer, 3:04.54

2. Kathleen Bidnall, Mid Sussex, 3:20.90

3. Julia Buchannan, Caldicot, 3:36.26

70-74 Years

1. Rachel Barton, Black Country and Potteries Masters, 3:22.30

2. Margaret Bickley, Dartmouth SC, 3:43.73

75-79 Years

1. Rachel Barton, Trafford Metro, 3:23.65

2. Helen Frances Jenkins, Southport, 3:41.77

85-89 Years

1. Maureen Fakley, Dover Life, 6:49.07

Open/Male 200m Backstroke

18-24 Years

1. George Whittle, Derby Excel, 2:03:15

2. Jack Goldfinch, Loughborough, 2:12:19

3. Cameron Baddams, Walsall, 2:14:16

25-29 Years

1. Matthew Evans, Walsall, 2:05:25

2. Andrew Sawkins, Bo Newham, 2:06:50

3. Joshua Moniz, Warrington Masters, 2:07:96

30-34 Years

1. Kalon Veale, Totnes, 2:05:02

2. Guy Giles, Birmingham Masters, 2:10:01

3. Daniel Wass, Portsmouth Northsea, 2:10:59

35-39 Years

1. Scott Lathrope, Kenilworth Masters, 2:06:56

2. Liam Small, Basingstoke, 2:14:25

3. Goncalo Amaral Pinto, Crawley, 2:16:15

40-44 Years

1. Neale Sayle, Ramsbottom, 2:14:30

2. Jonathan Richards, Kidlington, 2:18:40

3. Jonathan Dedrick, Kidlington, 2:26:02

45-49 Years

1. Christopher Rix, Warrington Masters, 2:16:36

2. Christopher Malpass, Trafford Met, 2:21:76

3. Adam Acland, Teddington, 2:25:09

50-54 Years

1. Daniel Cotton, Spencer, 2:11:09

2. Paul Allen, Brighton Dolphin, 2:25:71

3. Adam Harper, Brighton Dolphin, 2:32:68

55-59 Years

1. Shawn Morgan, Reading, 2:36:83

2. Nigel Vickers, Rushmoor Royals, 2:36:87

3. Matthew Taylor, Spencer, 2:37:95

60-64 Years

1. Hugh Taylor, City of Sheffield, 2:31:17

2. Alec Johnson, Trafford Metro, 2:35:30

3. Lyn Hughes, Harrogate, 2:40:41

65-69 Years

1. Graham Powell, Team Luton, 2:48:48

2. Michael Whitehead, Aylesbury, 2:57:88

70-74 Years

1. Keith Parkin, Barnet Coptall, 3:22:31

2. David Shead, Lewes, 3:37:21

75-79 Years

1. Brian Hunt, Royal Tunbridge Wells Monson, 3:15:93

2. Chris Jessup, Salisbury, 4:15:57

Open/Male 50m Butterfly

18-24 Years

1. Rory Taylor, Portsmouth Northsea, 25.59

2. Tom Gambold, Uni of Manchester, 25.72

3. James Annable, Derby Excel, 25.85

25-29 Years

1. Jacob Lea, Trafford Metro, 25.71

2. Oliver Lines, Cardiff Masters, 25.74

3. Benjamin Read, Dorking, 25.93

30-34 Years

1. Bradley Price, GB Police, 24.49

2. Bartek Karpisz, City of Bristol, 24.54

3. Joe Northover, Borough of Newham, 25.29

35-39 Years

1. Warren Barrett, Exe Masters, 24.91

2. Matthew Brooks, Tower Hamlet, 24.96

3. Robert Shaw, Dartmoor Darts, 25.17

40-44 Years

1. Alistair Crawford, East Leeds, 24.79

2. Oliver Espinasse, Basingstoke, 26.07

3. Leon Mckenzie, Crawley, 26.13

45-49 Years

1. Ben Harkin, Warrington Masters, 25.72

2. Martin Bennell, Basingstoke, 26.34

3. Conor Osborough, Beau Sejour, 26.49

50-54 Years

1. Marcus Smallbone, Newquay, 27.08

2. Mark Cahill, Stockport Metro, 27.15

3. Daryl Mason, Potters Bar, 27.36

55-59 Years

1. Michael Hodgson, Woking, 27.20

2. Ian Wilkes, Loughborough, 28.42

3. Kevin Reynard, Silver City, 28.81

60-64 Years

1. David Emerson, East Leeds, 27.78

2. Mark Robertson, Crawley, 29.37

3. Michael Brett, Nottingham Leander, 29.53

65-69 Years

1. Ian Mckay, Warrender Baths, 30.22

2. Simon Veale, Carrick Masters, 32.19

3. Graham Powell, Team Luton, 33.50

70-74 Years

1. Stephen Braine, Otter, 32.14

2. Graeme Milne, Carrick Masters, 32.19

3. Steven Folsom, Teddington, 33.59

75-79 Years

1. Brain Hunt, Royal Tunbridge Wells Masters, 40.51

2. Peter Vider, Otter, 44.82

3. Geoffrey Edge, Teddington, 47.60

80-84 Years

1. Derek Parr, Otter, 36.70

2. Neil Mackinnon, Trafford Metro, 40.39

3. Roger Lloyd-Mostyn, Otter, 45.58

Female 50m Butterfly

18-24 Years

1. Brodie Judge, Wycombe District, 28.64

2. Jessica Shaw, City of Peterborough, 29.11

3. Eleanor Bevan, Derby Excel, 29.48

25-29 Years

1. Georgina Pryor, Derby Excel, 26.53

2. Imogen Clark, Derby Excel, 27.08

3. Zoe Cawsey, Dartmoor Darts, 27.77

30-34 Years

1. Rebecca Guy, Bristol Henleaze, 26.37

2. Louisa Zolkiewski, Trafford Metro, 28.65

3. Victoria Cunningham, Trafford Metro, 29.62

35-39 Years

1. Emily Nardini, Morpeth, 29.93

2. Fliss Hawkins, Medway Maritime, 31.00

3. Katie Walker-Stabeler, Birmingham Masters, 31.68

40-44 Years

1. Georgina Heyn, Woking, 29.11

2. Sarah Johnson, Trafford Metro, 29.30

3. Aimee Ramm, GB Police, 29.58

45-49 Years

1. Elizabeth Bellinger, Bishop Stortford, 30.27

2. Fleur Turner, Basingstoke, 31.33

3. Sorrell Kenny, SD Trojan, 32.41

50-54 Years

1. Michelle Ware, Woking, 29.58

2. Helen Sadler, Trafford Metro, 31.39

3. Jane Grant, Dundee City Aquatics, 32.51

55-59 Years

1. Elizabeth Woolner, Team Anglia, 30.37

2. Susan Oltner, Teddington, 31.42

3. Laura Cooke, Bracknell, 33.42

60-64 Years

1. Dawn Kissack, City of Sheffield, 32.38

2. Judith Pearson, Derwentside and Gateshead, 33.24

3. Debbie Matless, City of Norwich, 33.31

65-69 Years

1. Lindsey Gowland, Black Country and Potteries Masters, 36.43

2. Helen Kula-Prezezwanski, Devonport, 37.16

3. Margaret Reed, South Bedfordshire, 37.87

70-74 Years

1. Christina Victor, Guildford City, 42.30

2. Viv Jones, Seagulls SC, 43.15

3. Francesca Elloway, Bristol Penguin, 45.41

75-79 Years

1. Alison Gwynn, Mid Sussex, 47.18

2. Diana Groat, Aylesbury, 57.64

Open/Male 100m Breaststroke

18-24 Years

1. Matthew Rogers, Bromley, 1:02:08

2. Thomas Hamilton City of Cambridge, 1:04:32

3. Haydn Woolley, Trafford Metro, 1:04:89

25-29 Years

1. Henry Goodlud, Woking, 1:00:98

2. James Simpson, Trafford Metro, 1:03:91

3. Cameron Winchcombe, Wycombe District, 1:05:76

30-34 Years

1. Neil Redman, Portsmouth Northsea, 1:01:38

2. Robert Bryce, Silver City, 1:03:67

3. Joseph Keeley, Trafford Metro, 1:04:25

35-39 Years

1. Robert Shaw, Dartmoor Darts, 1:05:69

2. Daniel Smith, Birmingham Masters, 1:09:11

3. Steven Binnie, Grangemouth, 1:09:36

40-44 Years

1. Chris Jones, Portsmouth Northsea, 1:02:52

2. Rob Lee, Grangemouth, 1:05:87

3. David Ebanks, Basildon and Phoenix, 1:06:54

45-49 Years

1. Martin Bennell, Basingstoke, 1:05:05

2. Paul Callis, City of Sheffield, 1:05:70

3. Paul Vennell, Tigersharks, 1:10:57

50-54 Years

1. Ian Swift, City of Sheffield, 1:06:48

2. Marcus Smallbone, Newquay, 1:07:75

3. Archy Nakano, Dorking, 1:07:82

55-59 Years

1. Michael Hodgson, Woking, 1:08:88

2. Garry Vickers, Darwen Masters, 1:14:99

3. Anthony Wylie, City of Liverpool, 1:16:31

60-64 Years

1. David Milburn, Basingstoke, 1:13:11

2. Russell Mason, Warrington Masters, 1:14:98

3. Mark Jones, Warrender Baths, 1:18:26

65-69 Years

1. Philip Holme, Barnet Copthall, 1:24:98

2. David Pirrie, Hemel Hempstead, 1:26:26

3. Luis Matinez Del Pozo, Spencer, 1:27:38

70-74 Years

1. Peter Garland, City of Sheffield, 1:29:88

2. Ian Urquhart, City of Lincoln 1:34:08

3. John Anderson, Wincanton, 1:35:57

75-79 Years

1. J Macpherson-Stewart, Free Style, 1:42:52

2. Chris Jessup, Salisbury, 2:07:40

80-84 Years

1. Keith Ingram, Birmingham Masters, 2:10:80

85-89 Years

1. Bill Moore, East Leeds, 2:27:70

Multi-Classification by British Para-Swimming Points

1. Sam Bradley, Team Luton, 1:45:23, 460 points

2. Corey Hare, Team Ipswich, 1:20:68, 437 points

3. Peter Winter, Team Anglia, 1:34:11, 308 points

Female 100m Breasstroke

18-24 Years

1. Lauren Crawford, Hastings, 1:14.70

2. Caitriona Stewart, Royal Navy, 1:14.92

3. Libby Blissett, Aylesbury, 1:15.18

25-29 Years

1. Erin Robertson, Basingstoke, 1:09.94

2. Elinor Bird, Kenilworth Masters, 1:14.53

3. Charlotte Taylor, Trafford Metro, 1:15.62

30-34 Years

1. Carly Fraser, Silver City, 1:15.63

2. Rebecca Barsby, Nottingham Leander, 1:16.97

3. Ruth Sutherland, Heats of Midlothian, 1:18.52

35-39 Years

1. Vicki Payne, Gloucester Masters, 1:16.67

2. Kathryn Gill, City of Cambridge, 1:17.39

3. Laura Cranshaw, Birmingham Masters, 1:17.54

40-44 Years

1. Georgina Heyn, Woking, 1:10.63

2. Katie Pateman, Exe Masters, 1:16.93

3. Katie Holmes, Harwich DP, 1:20.36

45-49 Years

1. Mala Rajput-Driver, Trafford Metro, 1:20.65

2. Clare Wilkinson, Kenilworth Masters, 1:21.22

3. Hannah Atkin, Trafford Metro, 1:21.83

50-54 Years

1. Helen Gorman, City of Cardiff, 1:14.65

2. Karen Key, SD Trojan, 1:16.61

3. Lucy Ryan, Team Anglia, 1:19.08

55-59 Years

1. Phillipa O’Grady, Exe Masters, 1:23.59

2. Hayley Bird, Gloucester Masters, 1:24.87

3. Allie Price, Bridgend SC, 1:27.38

60-64 Years

1. Lydia Coggins, Woking, 1:29.98

2. Diane Ridings, Spencer, 1:30.98

3. Linda Sprigge, Crawley, 1:33.97

65-69 Years

1. Amanda Heath, Spencer, 1:28.05

2. Verity Dobbie, Derwentside and Gateshead, 1:43.22

3. Linda Dootson, Leicester Masters, 1:59.90

70-74 Years

1. Sally Shields, Borough of Kirklees, 1:43.68

2. Chrstine Ayers, South Bedfordshire, 1:46.97

3. Margaret Bickley, Dartmouth SC, 1:54.78

75-79 Years

1. Helen Frances Jenkins, Southport, 1:56.05

2. Diana Groat, Aylesbury, 1:56.75

80-84 Years

1. Elaine Bromwich, Birmingham Masters, 2:34.85

Multi-Classification by British Para-Swimming Points

1. Lara Ferguson, Carnegie, 1:28.57, 620 points

2. Kirsty Hoffmann, Kidlington, 1:50.07, 313 points

3. Caitlin Trevor, Kingston Royals, 1:55.45 ,249 points