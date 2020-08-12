Rapsys Wraps Up 100 Fly Victory At Lithuanian Sprint Cup

2020 LPF SPRINTO TAURĖ

Although Lithuanian European champion Danas Rapsys was originally only entered to race the 200m freestyle event, which he won last night, the 25-year-old decided to try the 100m fly on for size tonight in Vilnius Fabijoniškės.

Rapsys owns the Lithuanian national record in this short course format of the 100m fly, having earned a PB of 50.79 in 2017. Tonight, he touched the wall in a time of 51.46 to get the only result under 52 seconds, comprised of the following splits: 24.04/27.42.

Behind him was Deividas Margevicius, who produced a mark of 52.67 for silver, while Daniil Pancerevas nailed a new Age Record for 17-year-olds with his time of 53.93, good enough for bronze.

Pancerevas also did damage in the men’s 100m IM, topping the podium in another new Age Record for 17-year-olds of 55.37.

Additional multiple winners included Kotryna Teterevkova, who doubled up on the 50m breast win in 31.35 with another gold in the 200m breast in 2:31.60. Teterevkova also topped the women’s 100m IM field with a winning effort of 1:04.84.

The breaststroking battle between Andrius Sidlauskas and Giedrius Titenis continued into today, with the pair sparring in both the 50m and 200m distances. Sidlauskas wound up on top in both events, logging a winning time of 27.23 in the former and 2:07.56 in the latter.